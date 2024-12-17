Kristen Bell To Host 2025 SAG Awards: Here’s When and Where You Can Watch The Ceremony

Kristen Bell has been named the host of the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will air live on Netflix on Sunday, February 23, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

This will mark Bell’s second time hosting the show. She first took on the role in 2018, becoming the show’s inaugural host after it had gone host-less for its first 23 years. Megan Mullally hosted the SAG Awards in 2019, and Idris Elba played emcee in 2024.

“Thrilled to be hosting the SAG Awards again this year,” said Bell. “I’m honored to be asked back and can’t wait to share the evening with my fellow actors, doing what we do best… celebrating ourselves.”

“Kristen Bell’s wit, warmth, and charm make her the perfect fit for our show — a night celebrating actors and the outstanding performances of the year,” SAG Awards executive producer Jon Brockett said in a Monday statement. “Plus, everybody wants this.”

Brockett’s latter line is a playful nod to the title of Bell’s hit Netflix romantic comedy series Nobody Wants This, in which she starred alongside Adam Brody and also served as an executive producer.

Bell is set to reprise her role in season 2 of Nobody Wants This. Her other acting credits include People We Hate at the Wedding, Bad Moms, Like Father, When in Rome, Couples Retreat, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and more.

Nominations for the 31st SAG Awards will be unveiled on January 8. As previously announced, actress and activist Jane Fonda will receive SAG AFTRA’s top honor, the SAG Life Achievement Award, this year.

This is the second year of an exclusive partnership between SAG and Netflix. Silent House Productions will produce the upcoming edition of the ceremony. Jon Brockett, along with the production house's Baz Halpin, Mark Bracco, and Linda Gierahn, will serve as executive producers. The three producers previously won an Emmy in 2023 for their work on Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love, which won Outstanding Variety Special.

