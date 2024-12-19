James Marsden Reflects On His Audition Fail For Saturday Night Live: 'We Clucked Like...'

Every actor has a bad audition story, and James Marsden is one of them! The actor recounted his audition fail for Saturday Night Live, which he gave during his early acting days.

Marsden reflected on this story when he appeared in Wednesday’s episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. When he was asked about the audition for the late-night sketch show by Consuelos, the Notebook star said, “If you can call it that.”

Marsden shared that they were doing a nationwide talent search, and one of his drama class friends, who he used to perform the funny sketches with, said to him about auditioning for that.

The actor added, “I think they made us do… It wasn’t even something like, ‘Create an interesting character,’ or whatever. It was like, ‘Do whatever silly thing you want to do.’ I don’t know why we chose to do this, but we clucked like chickens and just walked around each other.”

He said with a laugh that it was a “bad choice.” Although he did not get selected after this audition, he did, however, get a chance to act in SNL alum, Tina Fey’s sitcom, 30 Rock. Marsden shared that he did talk to her about wanting to perform on SNL.

The Enchanted actor stated that he performed in 30 Rock for a bit with Fey and said to her that his dream was always to be on the sketch comedy show. To which she responded by saying that he would host the show at some point. Then Marsden said that he actually desired to be a regular on it.

Fey then said that he probably could, if he wanted to. The actor then told the hosts of the show that he loved doing impressions and different characters. Ripa expressed that it was time for Marsden to host SNL and shared that he would be incredible. Consuelos stated, “Yeah, host the show and do the clucky chicken.”

