Adam McKay Suggests Wicked Could Face Bans in Coming Years; 'America Has Never Been More...'

Adam McKay, the acclaimed director and producer known for thought-provoking films like Don’t Look Up, shared his candid thoughts on the potential legacy of Jon M. Chu’s Wicked.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), McKay called the musical adaptation “one of the most radical big-studio Hollywood movies ever made.” He praised the film’s first part for its bold storytelling and themes, describing it as “nakedly about radicalization in the face of careerism, fascism, [and] propaganda.”

McKay also drew comparisons to other influential films such as The Sound of Music, The Hunger Games, and Citizen Kane, which he believes share similarly revolutionary narratives. He noted, however, that Wicked: Part 2 shifts back to a more traditional tone, but he stands by his assertion that Part 1 is a radical piece of cinema.

McKay tied his observations about Wicked to the current political and social landscape in America. He noted how the film's release aligns with a time when the country “has never been more right-wing and propagandized,” while also acknowledging that the musical's stage production and source material predate current events.

Expressing concern about Wicked’s future reception, McKay suggested the film might not age well in America’s increasingly polarized environment. He went so far as to state that, if the country continues on its current trajectory, he "wouldn’t be surprised to see the movie banned in 3–5 years."

Advertisement

This bold statement came in response to a user who initially dismissed the film as merely a fantasy story but reconsidered it after learning about its deeper themes.

In subsequent replies, McKay elaborated on why he considers Wicked radical. He described it as a reflection on the consequences of challenging societal norms and authority.

The story follows Elphaba (played by Cynthia Erivo), a young woman who has faced prejudice for her green skin and finds herself at odds with the Wizard of Oz. Meanwhile, Glinda (Ariana Grande) grapples with her desire for popularity and her role in larger moral conflicts.

McKay stated that he wasn’t reviewing the film but sharing his perspective after watching it. One user questioned whether his prediction of a ban was realistic, suggesting that censorship would likely be limited to isolated incidents.

McKay responded sharply, writing, “Jesus dude. You really think I’m 100% saying the movie will for sure be banned to the point where no one can ever see it?” He pointed to broader societal changes and concerns about freedom of expression in the current climate.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Eminem Hints At New Album, 50 Cent Collab, and Declares Love For Cardi B: 'Never Say It’s Not Possible'