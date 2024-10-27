Adele Gets Emotional As She Hugs Celine Dion At Her Las Vegas Residency Show; WATCH

Adele expressed her love for Celine Dion by giving her a heartfelt hug, which led to an emotional moment for both. This iconic event took place during Adele’s Las Vegas residency show on Saturday, October 26.

Audience members captured this wholesome moment, and many have shared it across various social media platforms. One attendee even recorded the scene, showing Adele singing When We Were Young while Dion became visibly emotional.

During the event, the I’m Alive singer was seated in a box at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace. After the Hello singer hugged her, Dion held her face and exchanged a few words before Adele returned to the stage. According to People magazine, Dion’s sons, Nelson and Eddy Angelil, were also present at the venue.

During her second Las Vegas residency in 2018, Dion met Adele backstage at the same venue. The veteran singer shared a post expressing her excitement about Adele attending one of her shows. According to the outlet, in the post, she mentioned that she loved Adele a lot.

Adele also took to her Instagram and posted a picture of what appeared to be a hoodie with a picture of Dion. She captioned, “Queen Celine! What a show, an absolute highlight of my life, thank you so much for the attention to your crowd and insane humor. Happy new year lady x.”

Adele has previously been vocal about being a fan of the My Heart Will Go On singer. During her episode of 73 Questions for Vogue in 2021, she revealed that the possession she was incredibly proud of was Dion’s gum, which was framed.

She said that during the Carpool Karaoke episode hosted by James Cordon, a good friend of Adele, he made Dion spit her gum on a piece of paper, and she framed it for her. Adele revealed that Cordon knew how big of a fan she was of the Canadian singer.

