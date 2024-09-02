Adele Announces 'Incredibly Long' Break After Las Vegas Residency; Saddened Fans Say They Will 'Miss Her'

Adele is all set to go on an Adele-fashioned break soon, but this time, the singer is issuing an early warning to her fans.

The Skyfall singer, 36, told the audience at a recent Munich concert that she will be stepping away from the spotlight “for an incredibly long time” after her Las Vegas residency wraps up in November.

A video posted on X (formerly Twitter) shows Adele on stage addressing her fans, saying, “I have 10 shows to do, but after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart.” Fans flocked to the comments section of the footage, expressing their sadness and noting they'll "miss her." They, however, also recognized that Adele's extended breaks between projects are not uncommon.

For those who may not know, Adele took a six-year hiatus between her last two albums, 25 and 30.

Adele is set to perform the final 10 shows of her Weekends with Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace between October 25 and November 30. The dates were originally scheduled for March, but Adele postponed them in February to go on vocal rest.

The 16-time Grammy winner wrapped up her Munich residency on Sunday, August 31. The residency, which began on August 2 and was held at the open-air venue Messe München, per the website for the residency, was the first time the singer performed in mainland Europe since 2016.

Adele previously spoke about going MIA for a while while speaking to the German outlet ZDF in July, revealing she has no plans for new music. The Easy on Me singer said at the time that she instead has plans for other creative endeavors.

“I don’t have any plans for new music at all,” she said, according to a translation by Variety. “I want a big break after this, and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while.”

While Adele plans to go mute on the professional front for a while, we may see her taking a big step in her personal life, as she seemingly confirmed engagement rumors surrounding her romance with sports executive Rich Paul.

The singer told a fan during one of her concerts that she can’t marry them because she’s already getting married.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in July 2021 when they were photographed enjoying an NBA finals game courtside together. Adele, for those who may not know, was married to Simon Konecki between 2018 and 2022, with whom she shares a son Angelo, 11.

