Celine Dion Makes Surprise Appearance at City of Hope Gala Amid SPS Diagnosis; Stresses Need for Support Beyond Treatment

Celine Dion continues to spread the message of hope amid her Stiff-Person Syndrome diagnosis. On Tuesday, October 22, months after giving an unforgettable comeback performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the singer received a standing ovation as she took the stage at the City of Hope’s 2024 Spirit of Life Gala. She was there to present the Spirit of Life Award, which honors leaders for their notable contributions to their community, to Jay Marciano, Chairman and CEO of AEG Presents.

The gala, according to People, is part of the cancer research and treatment organization’s annual philanthropic campaign, which supports programs for childhood, adolescent, and young adult cancer survivors.

Dion, who has made only a handful of public appearances since revealing her ongoing health battle in December 2022, told attendees that City of Hope is a well-suited name for the organization, as it goes beyond providing research leading to new treatments for chronic diseases. “It provides care to people in their greatest time of need, at the most difficult and challenging moments of their lives. That is so important,” she said.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Stiff-Person Syndrome is a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that causes muscle stiffness in an individual’s trunk and abdomen. Currently, there is no cure for the condition. Patients can only be trained to better manage the muscle spasm episodes as they occur.

Dion documented her struggles with the condition in her self-titled documentary, released in limited theaters in June and now available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Dion performed below the iconic Eiffel Tower, closing out the opening ceremony with a rendition of Edith Piaf’s song Hymne à l'Amour. Following her performance, which was met with some controversy due to criticism that she may have been lip-syncing, Dion shared an Instagram post reflecting on the one-of-a-kind experience.

“I’m honored to have performed tonight for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, and so full of joy to be back in one of my very favorite cities!” she wrote. “Most of all, I’m so happy to be celebrating these amazing athletes, with all their stories of sacrifice and determination, pain and perseverance. All of you have been so focused on your dream, and whether or not you take home a medal, I hope that being here means that it has come true for you!”

