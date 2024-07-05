After iCarly's Cancellation Miranda Cosgrove Reveals 'Maybe a Movie' Can 'Wrap It All Up'

Miranda Cosgrove played the role of Carly in the popular Nickelodeon series iCarly. The series originally ran for 6 seasons on Nickelodeon from 2007-2012. It was once again revived by Paramount+ in 2021 but was canceled last October.

In a recent appearance, Miranda Cosgrove was asked about the franchise and said that she feels like there are more stories to tell. Here is what the actress said about iCarly.

Miranda Cosgrove thinks iCarly has more potential

Even though the revival series was canceled in 2023, Cosgrove feels that there are more stories to be told in the iCarly universe. In her recent appearance at a special screening of her Netflix movie Mother of the Bride, the 31-year-old actress spoke to ET about iCarly.

Cosgrove said, “I had a great experience getting to come back and do it for a few seasons, for sure. But I'd love to still be able to wrap up the story in some way.” She said that she still has hopes about being able to complete it one day, even if it’s just a movie to wrap up the whole storyline. She really wants to see where Carly’s longtime romance with Freddy Benson (Nathan Kress) is going and who actually is Carly’s mother. A lot of people, including Miranda want the answer to that last question.

Miranda Cosgrove also spoke about life in the 30s

Cosgrove, who is 31 now, talked about her experience as a new member of the 30s club. She said that she has been doing pretty great with everything in life. She also said that even though turning 30 can be scary for a lot of people, it has been really great so far and it just feels like moving onto a new decade.

Her Netflix film Mother of the Bride also co-stars Brooke Shields, Benjamin Bratt, Chad Michael Murray, and Rachael Harris. The movie came out on Netflix on May 9, 2024.

