Agatha All Along: Exploring Complete List Of Cast Members In WandaVision Spinoff

After making an impact in Marvel’s successful series WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn returns as Agatha Harkness in a new mini-series. Marvel unveiled the official trailer for Agatha All Along, the spin-off from WandaVision, sparking curiosity among fans eager to learn more about the show.

Hahn reprises her role as the menacing sorceress, accompanied by several new cast members who will help explore Agatha’s origin story in this new MCU series. Before diving back into Marvel’s intricately woven world of Westview, here's a look at the list of new characters joining Agatha All Along.

What’s Agatha All Along About?

The Disney+ mini-series will delve into Agatha’s life post-WandaVision, where Wanda Maximoff, also known as Scarlet Witch and portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen, defeated her. Stripped of her powers, Harkness now lives in Westview under the guise of Agnes. The series follows her journey as she attempts to regain her powers after being liberated by a goth teenager. What ensues are a series of adventures and misadventures as Agatha navigates her new reality.

Watch The Trailer Here:

Agatha All Along Full Cast List

Marvel is pulling out all the stops for its latest venture, bringing together A-listers for the new spin-off. Kathryn Hahn reprises her role as the powerful witch Agatha Harkness. Below is the list of all the new characters and cast members who will join the Tiny Little Things actor on her MCU quest.

1. Kathryn Hahn As Agatha Harkness

The Bad Moms actress returns as the once-powerful witch Agatha, now posing as the nosy neighbor of Westview, Agnes. She starts a witch coven to finally regain her power.

2. Joe Locke As Billy Kaplan

Heartstopper’s Joe Locke will step into the role of the mysterious teen who embarks on a mission with Agatha. He helps Hahn’s character in forming a coven and confronts the challenges of the witch trials.

3. Aubrey Plaza As Rio Vidal

Fresh off her White Lotus adventure, Plaza, known for her stoic humor, joins Agatha All Along as Rio Vidal. She will portray a warrior witch who challenges Agatha to bend her spells.

4. Sasheer Zamata As Jennifer Kale

Comedian and actor Sasheer Zamata portrays Jennifer Kale, a powerful witch within the coven, whose deep fascination with witchcraft adds a layer of depth to the show.

5. Miles Gutierrez-Riley As Billy's boyfriend

It sounds like Joe Locke's character Billy Kaplan will have a personal storyline that explores his life, with Miles playing his love interest. This aspect of the narrative adds depth and intrigue to their characters' dynamics in the series.

6. Ali Ahn as Alice Wu-Gulliver

Ali Ahn, known for her role in the Netflix show The Diplomat, will bring charm to her role as another witch in Agatha's coven.

Agatha’s Coven & Supporting Cast

Paul Adelstein joins the cast of Agatha All Along in an unspecified role, adding mystery to the already thrilling lineup. A big part of the show is Agatha’s witch coven, and the lineup of actors includes Okwui Okpokwasili, Maria Dizzia, and Debra Jo Rupp, who returns as Sharon Davis.

The returning cast from season one includes Emma Caulfield Ford as Sarah Proctor, a Westview native. David Peyton as John Collins and Kate Forbes as Evanora Harkness, Agatha’s mother, continue their roles. Many other supporting characters will return to the show to continue the community feel of the Westview.

Where & Where To Watch Agatha All Along

The mini-series will premiere on Disney Plus on September 18. Marvel will release the first two episodes of the show in one go. The episodes will be available starting at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

