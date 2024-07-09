From Deadpool & Wolverine To Agatha All Along: Everything In Pipeline For MCU So Far

Marvel Studios is known for its mega-hit superhero movies and their careful planning. Since 2008, when Iron Man came out, the characters have expanded widely. Following the huge Infinity Saga that saw an end to phases one, two and three, we now have Phase 5 of MCU which comes as part of the Multiverse Saga. Here’s what you can expect from Marvel shortly.

Agatha Harkness returns

Kathryn Hahn reprises her role as Agatha Harkness in Agatha All Along, which premieres on Disney+ on September 18th and it's just in time for Halloween. Wanda Maximoff takes away Agatha’s powers and she seeks to regain them back again.

One of these is a goth teen Joe Locke who forms a new coven with Aubrey Plaza, and Patti LuPone among other witches. The trailer hints at the possible return of Scarlet Witch.

Deadpool and Wolverine team up

Deadpool & Wolverine starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will be released on July 26th with their debut entry into the MCU.

In his quest to become a proper hero, Deadpool pairs up with Wolverine in a meta adventure jam-packed with action sequences, cameos, and Easter eggs. Emma Corrin plays Cassandra Nova, the movie’s main antagonist.

A new Captain America

Captain America: Brave New World has been scheduled for release on February 14 2025. Anthony Mackie stars as Sam Wilson who took over from Steve Rogers played by Chris Evans as Captain America after Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Advertisement

The film brings back characters from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier including Joaquin Torres and Isaiah Bradley. Harrison Ford will be President Thunderbolt Ross in the MCU.

The Thunderbolts assemble

The antihero group Thunderbolts is featured in this film, which is set to release on May 2nd, 2025. Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, Winter Soldier and U.S. Agents make up the team.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus returns as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in this film as well. Lewis Pullman and Geraldine Viswanathan are among the new cast members.

More Disney+ Series

Several new Disney+ series are on the way:

Daredevil: Born Again (March 2025) sees Charlie Cox return as Daredevil, facing off against Kingpin.

Ironheart (2025) focuses on Riri Williams, a standout from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Wonder Man stars Yahya Abdul Mateen II in a series directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

Phase 6 Highlights

Phase 6 brings exciting new projects:

Fantastic Four (July 25, 2025) features Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards and Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm.

Blade (November 7, 2025) stars Mahershala Ali as the vampire hunter.

Two new Avengers movies: The Kang Dynasty (May 1, 2026) and Secret Wars (May 7, 2027).

Advertisement

Marvel fans have a lot to look forward to with these upcoming releases, ensuring the MCU continues to thrive and expand.

ALSO READ: MCU's Avengers 5 Hints at Return of 60 Plus Marvel Characters; Thor, Hulk, Hawkeye, and More