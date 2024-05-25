Alec Baldwin’s Jury Trial In Rust Case Set To Move Forward As Judge Upholds Involuntary Manslaughter Charge; Deets Inside

A New Mexico judge has rejected a request by Alec Baldwin to dismiss the only criminal charge against him in an unfortunate shooting on the set of Rust, meaning the case will be on track for a trial this summer.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer on Friday upheld an indictment charging Baldwin with one count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.

Special prosecutors accused Baldwin of making "shameless" efforts to avoid responsibility, particularly highlighting the inconsistencies in his statements to law enforcement, workplace safety regulators, and during a televised interview.

“We look forward to our day in court,” Alec Baldwin's attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said in a statement after the judge's say.

Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to the involuntary manslaughter charge, which carries a maximum sentence of 1.5 years in prison.

In March, Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was responsible for the weapons and ammunition on the film set was found guilty of one count of involuntary manslaughter in Hutchins' death. There were six live bullets found on the set, including the one that was fired from the prop gun Baldwin was holding, according to prosecutors.

What actually happened on the Rust set?

It happened during a rehearsal on the set of the film. Baldwin pointed a gun at cinematographer Hutchins when the revolver went off, killing her and injuring director Joel Souza.

However, Baldwin has mentioned in several interviews that the revolver "went off" on its own and he did not pull the trigger. The actor has maintained that he pulled back the gun’s hammer but not the trigger.

Gutierrez-Reed was convicted in March of involuntary manslaughter, but judges found her not guilty of tampering with evidence. She is serving an 18-month sentence at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility.

Baldwin currently remains free pending trial under such circumstances that include not possessing firearms, consuming alcohol, or leaving the country. Should Baldwin also be found guilty, he could potentially face 18 months in prison in addition to being fined 5,000 USD.

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin are having a stressful time, per reports

According to PEOPLE, an insider told the outlet that the Baldwin couple is having a very stressful time following the trials from the Rust shooting incident.

The source told the magazine that this case continues to be a stressful situation for the pair. "A not-guilty verdict for Hannah would have caused less stress. He still trusts his defense though. They just want the trial over with," the source added to the outlet.

Even, three crew members have also come forward to file a new lawsuit against the star. The crew members claim they have had anxiety and symptoms of PTSD as they were also in the room during the tragedy. The crew members also stated in one documentary that Alec Baldwin and others made the wrong decision by hiring Hanna Gutierrez Reed, despite lacking essential experience.

