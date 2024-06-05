Convicted Rust Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Wants To See Alec Baldwin Behind Bars; Docs Reveal

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

​​​​​​Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in April 2024 for the 2021 shooting incident on Alec Baldwin's film Rust, which killed cinematographer Hayla Hutchins. Authorities arrested Gutierrez-Reed and charged her with involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. After trial, the jury found her guilty and sentenced her to 18 months in prison.

Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial begins on July 10, and new revelations have been made. Court documents reveal that armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, convicted in March, made recorded prison phone calls expressing anger towards Baldwin and wishing him to be "in jail."

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed wants to see Alec Baldwin in jail

Court documents reveal that Hannah Gutierrez-Reed made calls to family members and others, allegedly referring to prosecutor Kari T. Morrissey as a "bitch" and jury members as "a-----" and expressed her frustration at the whole situation being pinned on her.

“Hannah wants them to put Alec Baldwin in jail also,” according to a summary of one call. In another call, “Hannah says that if she is subpoenaed to Baldwin’s trial she will not show up.”

When asked about the content of the calls revealed in the documents, Jason Bowles, an attorney for Gutierrez-Reed told PEOPLE, "It’s really unfair to characterize or cherry pick comments someone may or may not have made while they were upset and very recently incarcerated. But, many aspects of this prosecution have displayed no concern for fairness in favor of a win at all costs attitude."

Baldwin's lawyers have included Gutierrez-Reed on their witness lists, but she invoked her Fifth Amendment privilege during a pretrial interview. Legal expert Emily D. Baker believes Gutierrez-Reed is entitled to invoke the Fifth Amendment to avoid incriminating herself. Prosecutors have requested the court to force Gutierrez-Reed to testify at Baldwin's July trial and grant her "use immunity," ensuring any potential statements won't be used against her.

PEOPLE previously reported that the prosecutors have warned the court that if Gutierrez-Reed “is not granted use immunity the defendant will likely attempt to have her previous statements admitted…This requires the defendant to demonstrate that Ms. Gutierrez is unavailable due to the assertion of her Fifth Amendment privilege.”

If Gutierrez-Reed doesn’t testify, Baldwin’s attorneys could then show clips of her prior police interviews. “In her interviews she's very clear saying she should have checked [the gun] better,” said Baker. “Those types of statements where she's accepting responsibility” are beneficial to Baldwin.

According to Bakery, putting Gutierrez-Reed on his witness list was a shrewd legal move. She said, “She would be able to plead the Fifth, is then unavailable and then he can use some of the clips.”

In court papers filed in May, prosecutor Kari T. Morrissey alleged that Baldwin floated a proposal to Gutierrez-Reed and her lawyer in the aftermath of the shooting.

“Mr. Baldwin essentially stated that he would issue a public statement relating to the events leading up to the killing of Ms. Hutchins…stating that he (Mr. Baldwin) did not think Ms. Gutierrez did anything wrong and that he had no issues with her. In exchange, Mr. Baldwin asked that Ms. Gutierrez and her team not ‘slam’ him in the press as it relates to the statements that he made that he did not pull the trigger," according to the document.

The revelation of Gutierrez-Reed's prison phone calls has sparked new attention in the case, which has been marked by controversy and tragedy. The fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in 2021 has left the film industry reeling, and the trial is expected to be closely watched.

A brief about Hannah Gutierrez-Reed

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, daughter of renowned armorer Thell Reed, has worked on several projects ensuring safe prop weapon use on films. Rust was Gutierrez-Reed’s second film as the lead armorer. However, when the lead armorer went on trial, many startling details about her negligence on the sets came out.

CNN reported that Hannah Guttirrez-Reed didn’t care about safety protocols and neglected her duties. Moreover, she failed to conduct safety checks on the prop weapon and the ammunition. Afterward, she gave the weapon to an unauthorized staff member and left the area before Alec Baldwin fired the shot. The assistant director, David Halls, admitted that he didn’t check the gun appropriately. He took a plea deal and received six months of unsupervised probation.

On the other hand, the jury found Hannah Gutierrez-Reed guilty in the shooting incident. The court sentenced her to 18 months in prison. According to PEOPLE, she is currently at a New Mexico women’s correctional facility.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

