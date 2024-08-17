Alien: Romulus Brings Back THIS Character From Original Film; Here's What We Know

The first mainline film of the Alien franchise, titled Alien: Romulus, was finally released in theaters and fans have been in a frenzy. Directed by Fede Alvarez, Romulus sees a young group of colonizers who get on a space station to fix it. But little did they anticipate meeting the deadly Xenomorph. The new movie director connects to Ridley Scott’s 1979 film and brings back a popular character from the original film. Let’s dive into how.

If you have seen any of the fantasy thrillers, especially those related to space and space exploration, you will see influences of Ridley Scott’s Alien sprinkled throughout. The Alien franchise, which began in 1979, has seen many sequels and additions. But Alien: Romulus is the first mainline movie in seven years, even though it references all of the Alien movies. But fans feel this is the movie that connects the most to Ridley’s movie.

The 2024 installment has a deeper connection to the original film because it brings back late actor Ian Holm with the help of CGI. However, there is also a difference between the characters he plays in the two films. While in Alien, he played the role of the android Ash, in Romulus, he plays the role of Rook.

However, there are similarities: both of these characters have villainous intentions and are hell bent on creating chaos. But how does Rook play a pivotal role in the movie and what is his mission? Well, in the film, Rook, like Ash from the first Alien, is missing half of its body due to a prior Xenomorph attack on the Romulus space station. However, Rain and Andy have restored his power.

Unfortunately, it is discovered that Rook has his own goal, which is being carried out to advance Weylan Utant's interests. In the film, Weyland Utani recovers the debris from the Nostromo and transfers it to Romulus. They experimented with the Xenomorph released on Nostromo and attempted to reverse it.

A series of events follows that lead them to revive the Prometheus strain from the titular movie as well. But fans felt that Ian Holm’s likeness being used in the movie was unnecessary and disrespectful. Even in the context of Alien: Romulus, Ian Holm's inclusion seems needless. While it may help to retain the continuity of the first film, numerous actors have already played synthetics throughout the franchise.

Fede Alvarez's Romulus occurs chronologically between the events of Alien (1979) and Aliens (1986). It stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu. Alien: Romulus is the seventh installment in the franchise and was released in theaters on August 23, 2024.

