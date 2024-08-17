‘That's the Sign of a Good Relationship': Ryan Reynolds Talks About Deadpool & Wolverine Releasing With Blake Lively's It Ends With Us

Ryan Reynolds recently spoke with Willie Geist about his relationship with his wife, Blake Lively, in the context of their latest film projects. Reynolds is starring in Deadpool & Wolverine, while Lively's new romance film, It Ends with Us, is currently in cinemas.

Geist asked Reynolds if he had joked with Lively about his film performing better at the box office than hers, highlighting their well-known competitive spirit. Reynolds responded with a lighthearted remark, saying that the only time he aims to come in second is in supporting his wife's achievements. He emphasized that their friendly competition is a positive aspect of their relationship.

Despite their professional competitiveness, Reynolds underscored that he and Lively are always supportive of each other’s work. He noted that their strong bond is built on mutual encouragement.

Reynolds made it clear that, even amid their professional rivalry, they genuinely care about each other's success. Their enduring support for one another demonstrates that their relationship thrives despite direct competition between their projects.

It Ends with Us, a romantic drama directed by Justin Baldoni, premiered on August 9 and earned $50 million domestically in its opening weekend. According to Variety, the film's earnings for its second weekend are not yet available. It Ends with Us lagged behind Deadpool & Wolverine, which had grossed $54.2 million domestically in just two weeks.

In a discussion about the film's reception on Today, Lively noted the positive feedback she and Hugh Jackman received from fans while walking around New York City. She described the reception as feeling like they had performed a heroic act, such as rescuing a baby from a burning building. Lively expressed that her greatest achievement was the love, joy, and happiness the film brought to its audience.

Advertisement

Reports indicate that this is the first time in over 30 years that films from a married couple have both opened at the top of the box office. The last instance of a celebrity duo dominating the top two spots was in 1990, with Demi Moore and Bruce Willis's Die Hard 2 and Ghost, which ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

As of the end of its third weekend, Deadpool & Wolverine has grossed over $1 billion worldwide and $494.3 million domestically. The film has held the top spot at the box office for three consecutive weekends, showcasing its strong appeal. According to Variety, these impressive figures highlight its dominance in theaters.

Despite their differing box office results, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively continue to support each other's careers. Lively, known for her role in Gossip Girl, appeared as Lady Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine. She wore a red catsuit to the film's premiere and posted enthusiastically on social media about her husband's work, showcasing their mutual support.

Advertisement

In a playful twist, Reynolds has been involved in Lively’s latest project, It Ends with Us. He took part in an intentionally awkward interview where he teased Brandon Sklenar, who plays Lively’s love interest in the film. Reynolds also contributed a line to It Ends with Us, highlighting the couple’s collaborative spirit. Both films are currently playing in theaters.

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds-Blake Lively Become First Married Couple To Top Box Office Records Together After Bruce Willis And Demi Moore