Alien: Romulus: Detailed Cast & Character Guide

Alien: Romulus has made its theatrical debut in the United States after the movie claimed a stunning 82% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The eighth installment to the popular franchise has created an astounding buzz among fans but the atmosphere of the film and the cast are quite different. Here’s a detailed guide to the cast of Alien: Romulus.

Rain Carradine played by Cailee Spaeny

2024 has been a splendid year for Cailee Spaeny. The actor recently appeared in the USD 122.6 million global hit, Civil War appearing alongside Kirsten Dunst. The actor also has several wonderful credits to her name including, Priscilla, Mare of Easttown, and Bad Times at the El Royale. Also, she is set to appear in the upcoming movie of the Knives Out saga and Wake Up Dead Man.

Rain, a fierce new member in the line of formidable female Xenomorph hunters, has grown up on a toxic mining planet, much like the legendary Ellen Ripley played by Sigourney Weaver, before her. The harsh environment claimed her parents, leaving her with only one true companion, David Jonsson’s Andy, a synthetic person whom she regards as a brother. Despite her yearning to escape the desolate world, the grip of the corrupt Weyland-Yutani corporation holds her and the rest of the planet’s workforce captive.

Rain reconnects with her old friend Tyler played by Archie Renaux, and his crew. They set out to salvage cryo pods from a seemingly abandoned space station. However, what they find there is far from deserted. The station harbors deadly alien creatures, and as the terror unfolds, Rain is thrust into a battle for survival that only she will endure, emerging as the sole human survivor against the nightmarish situation.

Andy played by David Jonsson

Following his debut in 2013 rom-com Rye Lane, David Jonsson has proved his prowess in Alien: Romulus as one of the central characters.

Andy is a repurposed android but to Rain, he is the closest thing to the family she has left. Discovered by her father during a mining mission, Andy was reprogrammed to prioritize Rain's safety.

Things take a dark turn when Rain installs a chip from a seemingly inactive android into Andy, hoping it will help them escape a swarm of Facehuggers. The chip, however, belonged to Rook, the space station’s cold and calculating science officer whose sole mission was to safeguard Weyland-Yutani’s interests.

Under Rook's influence, Andy becomes disturbingly distant, treating the human crew not as friends but as tools for his survival. Despite the changes, Rain manages to restore Andy to his original but not without damage caused by the vicious offspring hybrid.

Tyler Played By Archie Renaux

26-year-old Archie Renaux played Tyler, another important cast in Alien: Romulus. The English actor recently appeared in Marialy Rivas’ thriller series The Jetty and Carlson Young’s romance-comedy Upgraded. Renaux also has several other acclaimed credits to his resume including Body of Water, Catherine Called Birdy, The Other Zoey, and Netflix’s popular show Shadow and Bone.

In Fede Álvarez’s movie, the actor plays Tyler from the mining colony. He is tired of Weyland-Yutani’s oppressive grip on the colony. He devises a plan to salvage cryopods from the deserted Romulus space station for his way out. However, the mission quickly goes awry, plunging the group into a nightmare as Xenomorphs begin to pick them off one by one.

As the horror unfolds, Tyler helplessly watches his companions, including his sister Kay, fall victim to the alien menace. In the end, Tyler himself is also taken down by the creatures.

Kay Played By Isabela Merced

Forget Isabela Merced’s appearance in Madame Web, the actor has several remarkable credits to her name which includes Stefano Sollima’s Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Hannah Marks-directed romance drama Turtles All the Way Down. She also played the lead role in Dora and the Lost City of Gold and starred alongside Mark Wahlberg in Instant Family but her most remarkable role after Alien: Romulus would be Hawkgirl in James Gunn’s highly anticipated DC movie Superman.

In Alien: Romulus, Isabela Merced portrays Kay, the gentle and soft-spoken heart of the crew of Rain and Andy. Kay is kind and often leans on her brother, Tyler for support in the harsh world they inhabit. Their sibling bond is a source of strength, but it also leaves Kay vulnerable as the events of the film unfold.

Bjorn played by Spike Fearn

Tell Me Everything and Aftersun actor Spike Fearn’s character Bjorn is Tyler’s cousin who is the group’s unpredictable loose cannon. He does not trust androids due to the traumatic loss of his mother at the hands of one. This animosity is immediately directed at Andy, making tensions run high within the crew.

When Bjorn’s partner, Navarro, is infected by a Facehugger, his fear and distrust push him to attempt a desperate escape from the space station— and from Andy. However, his plans are cut brutally short when he becomes the first to fall prey to a full-grown Xenomorph, its deadly acid blood searing through his body.

Navarro played by Aileen Wu

Chinese-American actor who previously appeared in Closing Doors got her breakout role, Navarro in Alien: Romulus. Navarro is the pilot who guides the group to the Romulus station. She finds herself at the center of a nightmare when their mission takes a dangerous turn. After Andy, Tyler, and Bjorn narrowly escape a room filled with Facehuggers, one of the creatures manages to latch onto Navarro. The terror intensifies as a Chestburster soon erupts from Navarro's chest.

