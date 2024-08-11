Alien: Romulus: Where Does The Upcoming Movie Take Place In The Franchise's Timeline? Find Out

The Alien franchise, a popular science fiction movie franchise since its 1970s origins, continues to thrive, culminating in the upcoming Alien: Romulus, which is both the next and current entry in the franchise, despite its origins in the 1970s. The Alien movies and spinoffs have a confusing chronology, exacerbated by Prometheus, which some viewers didn't realize was related to Alien. Alien: Romulus may further complicate the continuity, but it may provide a fresh starting point for the series.

The Prometheus Duology marks the beginning of the Alien franchise's timeline

The 2012 film Prometheus, released 30 years after the original Alien, is the first entry in the Alien timeline, taking place before Alien: Romulus. It follows the crew of a spaceship, who discover artifacts related to human origins but also tie them to the Engineers, a group of extraterrestrial humanoid extraterrestrials who threaten humanity. The storyline begins in 2089 and progresses to 2093.

The film was set in the same world as the Alien movies, with connections to the Weyland Corporation. However, the movie ends with Dr. Elizabeth Shaw's mutant offspring impregnating an Engineer, resulting in an ancestral version of the Xenomorphs from the main Alien movies. The connection between the film and Alien is not initially clear.

This prequel series continued with 2017's Alien: Covenant, which took place 11 years after the end of Prometheus. There, it was revealed that the "perfected" Xenomorphs were intentionally designed by none other than David, the human-like android seen in the previous film. Nevertheless, there were still several mysteries left by the movie's conclusion. Most notably, the crashed Engineer ship seen later in the original Alien had yet to be explained. So far, this is the most recently-released Alien film, and it's unknown if there will ever be a direct sequel that bridges the gap with the later films.

The Classic Alien Series is set less than two decades after the Prometheus films

The first Alien movie takes place in 2122, 18 years after Alien: Covenant and a bit before Alien: Romulus. The crew of the Nostromo, led by series protagonist Ellen Ripley, faces Xenomorphs when one infects another, killing them one by one. Weyland-Yutani, a merger since Prometheus, seeks a Xenomorph specimen for their own nefarious purposes. In between, Engineers land on LV-426 and deposit several Xenomorph eggs.

The story continues in Aliens, which takes place in 2179. The time jump and Ripley's being the same age is due to her having been in cryogenic sleep in the interim, with LV-426 becoming a colony during the time skip. Unfortunately, a legion of Xenomorphs is awakened, forcing Ripley and a crew of soldiers to go in and take them on.

Both Aliens and its sequel, Alien 3, took place in 2179. The latter film ended with Ripley, now the host for the infant Xenomorph queen, sacrificing herself to be rid of the species once and for all. The fourth film was Alien: Resurrection, which takes place 202 years later, in 2381, and follows a clone of Ellen Ripley.

Scientists created replicas of Ripley and the Xenomorphs using blood samples from the true Ripley. The new Xenomorph queen, with mutated genetics, gives birth to a human-looking hybrid. The cloned Ripley and the Auriga crew face offspring as they head to Earth. This is the latest in the Alien series, with the timeline remaining unchanged even with the new movie Alien: Romulus.

When does Alien: Romulus take place?

Alien: Romulus, the seventh main Alien movie, is set between the events of Alien and Aliens, 20 years after the first movie. It is a standalone film, not a follow-up to the Prometheus duology. The story follows a group of space colonists who encounter a deadly Xenomorph while investigating a lost spaceship. The film uses practical effects over CGI, making the Xenomorph scarier than ever, adding to its "old-school" feel.

Alien: Romulus is a narratively independent film, and is unlikely to be directly tied to the first Alien movie or Prometheus and Alien: Covenant. The film's success depends on its box office performance, as Alien: Covenant was a disappointment. The title of Alien: Romulus will have a mythological connection, similar to Prometheus. If successful, the film may receive direct sequels that tie more firmly to the events of Aliens. Additionally, an additional prequel comic for Alien: Romulus will be released later in 2024.

