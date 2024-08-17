Alien Romulus Ending Explained: Is The New Xenomorph Offspring Still Alive?

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for Alien: Romulus.

Alien: Romulus, directed by Fede Alvarez, is set in the years between Alien and James Cameron's Aliens. The film introduces a new cast of characters who travel to an abandoned spaceship to retrieve cryofuel for the Yvaga system. They encounter the Xenomorph Ripley, which attacked Rain, Andy, and their friends. Rain grants Kay status to protect her and her unborn child.

Kay, who had injected herself with the Prometheus formula, had an advanced pregnancy and a Xenomorph/human hybrid, which killed her and severely injured Andy. In desperate need, Rain fights the hybrid offspring and sends Andy out into space. She vows to fix Andy and puts him and herself into cryosleep, setting the ship on an autopilot course to the Yvaga system, uncertain if they will make it.

Is the new Xenomorph offspring still alive?

Rain threw the Xenomorph offspring hybrid out of a ship's cargo bay, suggesting he's done. However, the creature from the first Alien movie survived being sent into space, suggesting the offspring creature may survive as well. Xenomorphs are adaptable creatures.

If Big Chap managed to live for years in space until it was picked up by the spaceship in Alien: Romulus, then it stands to reason that the hybrid can do the same. It’s also possible the Xenomoroph offspring has certain mutations that give him the ability to not only survive but thrive in space. It wouldn’t be surprising if the offspring creature reappeared in another Alien sequel down the line.

Rain and Andy’s relationship in Alien: Romulus is unique

Rain and Andy, a synthetic, had a complex relationship. Andy was programmed to care for Rain in her absence, but Rain treated him like a brother. This familial relationship was viewed as a rift between the two, as synthetics, like Rook, valued the prime directives of Weyland-Yutani over genuine human connection. Although synthetics were not directly programmed to kill people, the tension between them and humans created a significant issue.

In Alien: Romulus, Rain and Andy's relationship is unique due to their genuine care for each other. Despite initial flirtation with leaving Andy behind in the Yvaga system, Rain's love for her brother overpowered her decision. When Andy's prime directive changes, Rain sees the humanity in him, leading her to protect him more. Their relationship is based on trust and love, a rare trait in other games.

The connection between Rook's Prime Directive and Prometheus

Rook, the synthetic science officer on the Renaissance ship, was partially destroyed during the Xenomorph rampage. He was determined to retrieve the Xenomorph to develop a formula called Prometheus 5, which would advance human evolution, make humanity strong enough to survive space, and create immunity to diseases that have ravaged colony populations, such as Rain's parents' lung disease contracted from mines.

Rook's prime directive prioritized the Weyland-Yutani corporation's objectives over the lives of humans, disregarding the humanity of the characters. This puts Andy in an odd position, as his original directive was to ensure Rain's safety. Rook, despite the volatile nature of the Xenomorphs, was willing to sacrifice Rain and his company for dangerous experimental research.

Kay injects herself with Prometheus 5, a black goo that creates the Xenomorph hybrid. The name is connected to the Alien prequel Prometheus, which included a similar black goo capable of mutating DNA and creating new life. The Engineers may have wanted to eradicate humanity, but Prometheus 5 formula indicates it has evolved since Prometheus' events, continuing to create new life even after Kay's birth.

Will there be a sequel?

Alien: Romulus' ending leaves room for further exploration in a sequel. Rain's survival and Andy's cryosleep could lead to further events. A sequel could explore Rain and Andy's arrival at Yvaga III, where the space colony is unfriendly to synthetics. Rain promised to fix Andy, and a sequel could follow her journey to do so.

What could transpire on Yvaga is a mystery, and the way Romulus ends reveals the potential for more Xenomorph encounters. What’s more, Rain could wake up from cryosleep and come face-to-face with employees from Weyland-Yutani. Whatever happens, Rain’s survival and Andy's still being alive, though injured, create opportunities for future stories. Theirs is one of the more interesting relationships in the Alien franchise, and it would be a shame if their story ended with Alien: Romulus, especially since their fates are up in the air.

Alien: Romulus' ending suggests that humanity has a fighting chance despite the Xenomorphs' perfect nature. Despite their slow mutations and lack of space capabilities, humans are still powerful. The film emphasizes the strength of a human-synthetic dynamic that isn't solely based on corporate directives. Rook, despite his efforts, realizes Weyland-Yutani isn't looking out for humanity, but for themselves.

Alien: Romulus highlights the exploitative nature of humanity by corporations, with Weyland-Yutani using Andy for their own gain. The characters are punished for wanting a better life and sacrificed for capturing Xenomorphs. The film's ending emphasizes choosing humanity over heartless directives, as Rain realizes leaving Andy behind is not in her or his best interest, even if it means giving up a new life.

