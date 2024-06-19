All Upcoming Will Smith Movies Releasing Soon ft. The Council And I Am Legend 2

Will Smith’s comeback to cinema has proved to be a huge success following his Oscar debacle in 2022 where he also won his first Academy Award for his performance in King Richards. However, the actor was banned from the event until 2032 for slapping Chris Rock on the stage. Still, Smith is dead set to make his career afloat after the mediocre reception of his Apple TV+ action thriller Emancipation.

Smith, has several slates lined up, and his comeback success with Bad Boys: Ride or Die is evidence that the actor still has the charm to be a box office magnet. Similar to the latest installment to the Bad Boy franchise, these upcoming movies from the star might just take Smith’s career to an astonishing height.

Sugar Bandits

Will Smith’s upcoming slate Sugar Bandits is already in the pre-production process. Based on the Chuck Hogan book Devils in Exile, the action thriller will star Smith as an Iraq War veteran teaming up with a crew of fellow war vets as they target a drug trade in Boston.

Smith will also produce the movie through Westbrook Studios. Speaking of the movie, Stuart Ford from the movie’s financier AGC Studios, said that Sugar Bandits is one of the “strongest commercial projects to hit the international marketplace this year” as the movie locked a multi-million dollar deal at Cannes Market.

Advertisement

Hogan is reportedly writing the screenplay for the movie which is budgeted to be made around $80 million. Release info of the movie is yet to be disclosed.

The Council

Streaming giant Netflix cast Smith to lead The Council in 2019. Based on the life of Harlem mob boss Nicky Barnes, the biographical crime drama chronicles the tale of the historic crime syndicate consisting of seven Black men who ruled Harlem in the 1970s and early 80s. Smith would play the real-life leader of the African-American crime organization, Nicky Barnes. The notorious gang leader was named "Mr. Untouchable" by the New York Times.

However, despite the promising storyline, the movie has no new updates other than the casting news of Smith from the streamer. Also, the movie is not shelved so, there is still hope for fans to see Smith playing Barnes.

Fast And Loose

If one particular project affected the Men In Black star badly following slapping Oscar host Chris Rock, it would be Netflix’s Fast And Loose. The project was announced back in 2022 by the streamer but after his Oscar debacle, the development of the project was halted. Also, director David Leitch who was set to helm the movie left to do Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's action comedy The Fall Guy.

Advertisement

However, as Smith is focusing on rebuilding his career, the movie is reportedly back on track as Variety reported Smith was filming Bad Boys 4 and Fast and Loose back to back. Although the details of the movie are still unknown, Fast and Loose could possibly hit the streamer in a year or two.

Planes, Trains, And Automobiles

John Hughes’ comedy, Planes, Trains and Automobiles is a classic. Actor and comedian Kevin Hart who was truly inspired by the original movie starring John Candy and Steve Martin as the iconic and eccentric duo in the film, had the most ambitious plan to remake the 1989 masterpiece. In 2023, Hart revealed that he was still writing the movie that will star Smith. However, like most of Smith's upcoming projects, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles is also taking a bit too long to have a positive update.

Still, Hart is very hopeful for the project to work but fans will have to wait for more promising updates regarding the movie as there is no release date scheduled for the movie as of yet.

Advertisement

I Am Legend 2

Francis Lawrence’s 2007 post-apocalyptic action sci-fi, I Am Legend starring Will Smith, was huge at the box office earning $585.4 million worldwide. The critical reception of the movie was also mostly positive. Fans have long awaited a sequel to the movie. Now, after seventeen years the movie has a promising sequel update.

Akiva Goldsman who co-wrote the original movie with Mark Protosevich, signed a multi-year deal with Warner Brothers. Goldsman confirmed that I Am Legend 2 is in the works. “We’re starting with two projects that are fun and very much Warners; the sequel to I Am Legend,” he told Deadline.

Will Smith and Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan are confirmed cast of the upcoming movie. The Hunger Games and Constantine director Francis Lawrence who also directed the original movie, is reportedly set to helm the upcoming I Am Legend sequel. Release info and other details of the movie are still under wraps.

ALSO READ: Did Will Smith Have A Music Career? Here's When Bad Boys Actor Decided to Face The Camera