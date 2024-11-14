Amy Schumer Jokes About Gynecologist Visit With Playful Pic, Shares Health Update Post Cushing Syndrome Diagnosis

Amy Schumer, 43, took to social media on November 13 and posted a light-hearted photo where she recently went to a gynecologist. The image presents the comedian in a patient dress, with sunglasses on a breathing device in her hands, and her feet raised on stirrups.

However, while she did not state the purpose for which she went there, she quickly uploaded an Instagram Story to explain to her fans that they need not be worried. Friends and followers started teasing, joining in the humor, commenting under the picture, and providing comical remarks. Schumer wrote in her story, "I'm fine, you?"

Meanwhile, in her feed, she captioned the picture with, "Adjusting well. You?" Michael Abbott Jr. commented, "This breathalyzer seems slightly invasive, no?" while Sascha Betty Seinfeld playfully added, "Can i get a hit of that"

Schumer has candidly spoken about her health issues before especially after she was diagnosed with Cushing syndrome this year in the beginning. After the fans slammed the comedian's puffy face during the hot promotion for her show Life and Beth, Schumer was forced to talk about her diagnosis which is caused by high cortisol levels for a long period accumulating fat and blood pressure.

In Jessica Yellin's "News Not Noise" newsletter interview, Schumer stated that she will strive to bring public attention to the issue of women’s health, noting that many women get constant pressure and criticism over body transformations.

She said, "The shaming and criticism of our ever-changing bodies is something I have dealt with and witnessed for a long time. I want so much for women to love themselves and be relentless when fighting for their own health in a system that usually doesn't believe them."

Understanding her condition made her appreciate the importance of resilience and advocacy for self-care, which she urged others to do as well despite the healthcare system’s lack of sensitivity toward women. Amy Schumer hinted at her medical and hormonal issues in February in one of her Instagram posts as well in which she aimed to explain her looks, reminding me of how people should be more understanding toward other people as it’s never clear what other people are going through.

