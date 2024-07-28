Has Amy Schumer's Life & Beth Been Canceled After 2 Seasons? Here's What Report Says

Hulu’s Life & Beth starring Amy Schumer, which subtly draws parallels to the comedian’s life, ran for a good two seasons since its 2022 premiere. As the streamer charts out the roster for the upcoming season, the dramedy’s fate remains in question.

Amy Schumer’s Life & Beth not renewed on Hulu?

The 2022 TV series, Life & Beth has unfortunately exhausted its life on Hulu for good as the streamer axed the show from its roster ahead of a potential third season. The last episode, Road to Nowhere, which aired in February 2024 now becomes the series finale for Amy Schumer’s Life & Beth.

The 43-year-old actor hasn’t yet addressed the sudden cancelation of the show that spun around her real-life journey but is certainly expected to be a shocker for her and the entire Life & Beth cast.

While it’s not clear why the comedy-drama was skipped out on renewal, the ratings and viewership could be a deciding factor since Life & Beth failed to grab a spot on Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming lists.

Amy Schumer is now filming the Netflix movie, Kinda Pregnant which is set to be her next starring role.

What is Life & Beth about?

Life & Beth starred Amy Schumer as Beth, a successful woman with a steady life and career. She has a “cool job, a great apartment” and a healthy relationship with her “New York eight” boyfriend Matt played by Kevin Kane, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Eventually, Beth realizes that her life fails to excite her and contemplates making changes. She later moves back to her childhood home in Long Island and starts afresh and then finds love with a local guy, Michael Cera’s John.

The narrative is loosely based on Schumer’s life as she also co-wrote and directed the show based on her personal experiences. “There are some elements that are obviously exaggerated, but some of it is direct from my life and conversations that I’ve had,” the comedian previously told the outlet.

Other cast members include Susannah Flood, Violet Young, Laura Benanti, Michael Rapaport, Lily Fisher, Murray Hill, Rosebud Baker, and Yamanaeika Saunders among others.

Life & Beth is available to stream on Hulu.

