Has Amy Winehouse's Mentor Mark Ronson Been Cut From Her Biopic Back to Black? Find Out Here

Surprisingly, Mark Ronson, Amy Winehouse's mentor and a key figure in her musical journey, will not be featured in her biopic! The music producer was one of Winehouse’s best collaborators and music producers and once helped shape her career. Ronson helped her produce some of her biggest hits, such as Back to Black, Rehab, and You Know I’m No Good. Unfortunately, he won't be there in the singer’s upcoming biopic, also titled Back to Black.

Has Mark Ronson been cut from Back to Black?

The Sam Taylor Johnson-directed biopic doesn’t feature the Valarie’s singer’s music producer and mentor, Mark Ronson. Reportedly, Jeff Tunke joined the cast as Mark Ronson and had even shot scenes for the film. But in the final edits, his scenes were chopped off, and his credit was removed from IMDB.

When producers were asked to comment on this, they said, “The character of Mark Ronson has never appeared on screen in the film, so it would not have been possible to ‘cut all the scenes’ involving Mark Ronson as they do not exist”, as quoted by Deadline. So, Ronson’s scenes were cut for no apparent reason, and the producers denied the claims.

The music producer collaborated with Winehouse on her hit number Back to Black and later with Bruno Mars on his record-breaking song Uptown Funk. Ronson, who also composed the Barbie soundtrack, won an Oscar for producing Shallow from A Star is Born.



More about Back to Black

The biopic will focus on Winehouse’s troublesome relationship with her ex-husband, Blake Fielder-Civil, which led to the creation of her groundbreaking album Back to Black.

The movie stars Marisa Abela as Winehouse, a sensational R&B and reggae jazz singer who died young at the age of 27. Jack O’Connell plays Winehouse’s ex-husband, Blake Fielder-Civil, and Eddie Marsan plays her influential father, Mitch.

Back to Black will be released on April 12.