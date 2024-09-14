Ana de Armas Reveals She Once Missed A Wedding To Attend Call From A Hollywood Heavyweight; 'I Never Saw Those People Getting Married'

Ana de Armas has been roped in to portray the lead role in the upcoming Ron Howard movie. Before the movie will be available in theaters for the audience, Armas and Howard premiered their film at the Toronto Film Festival.

While addressing the audience during their panel discussion, the actress revealed to have agreed to do the film while attending a wedding. Jokingly, Armas claimed that she did not really witness the two people tying the knot as she was on a call with the director at all times.

In conversation with the viewers, the Blonde star shared that she had read the script of the film and that "I never saw those people getting married because I was on the phone with Ron." She further asked the director, "Do you remember that? When then you said, 'I can't hear you.'"

Meanwhile, sharing the details of the upcoming thriller movie, the Knives Out actress stated that the film is based on a true story. As for the filmmaker, Eden marks his second feature film of the year, following Jim Henson Idea Man, which was released on May 18.

Eden will revolve around the story of a German couple who live in Galápagos Island, Floreana. Their peace in the 20th century is short-lived as the European settlers soon invade the spaces.

Speaking of her character, Armas plays the role of Eloise Bosquet de Wagner Wehrhorn. Sharing the insights of her role, the Knock Knock actress said, "I couldn't believe how crazy it is and how relatable it is as well nowadays.”

She further claimed, "We talked about the baroness and I told [Ron] how I felt and all these things that I was already imagining. And from day one, there was great communication and back and forth and I was like, 'This might be the end of my career, but it looks like fun, so I'm going to go for it.’”

Amidst the promotions of Eden, the actress also opened up about a change made in her personal life. While talking to E! News, the actress revealed that she has left her home in Los Angeles to settle in rural Vermont.

She said, “I found a home where I really feel off the grid. I can collect myself and only bring there who I want to be with. I have my little cocoon there.”

She went on to reveal, “I feel like nowadays, we all want to go away from the craziness of the world.”

Ana de Armas’ Eden will be distributed by Amazon Studios.

