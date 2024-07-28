Anthony Mackie Takes Hilarious Jab At Tom Holland's Past MCU Solo Movie Comment At SDCC 2024; Details

While promoting Captain America: Brave New World during San Diego Comic-Con, Anthony Mackie hits back at Tom Holland's quip regarding the Falcon not having his own solo Marvel film. Steve Rogers' most trusted ally throughout the then-Star-Spangled Avenger's darkest moments was Mackie's Sam Wilson, who debuted as Falcon in Joe and Anthony Russo's Captain America: The Winter Soldier. During Avengers: Endgame, Steve handed over the shield to Sam, essentially making him the new Captain America, and although it has taken a while, Mackie will direct his first Captain America movie.

Will Mackie's Captain America and Holland's Spider-Man ever share the screen?

As per reports, Mackie finally hit back at Holland for his jibe about not having his own solo film during Marvel Studios' Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con. In light of Mackie's upcoming big-screen debut as Captain America, Holland mocked Mackie's lack of a solo film at 2018's ACE Comic Con, when the actor was still the Falcon in the MCU.

After The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+, Mackie will return to the MCU in Captain America: Brave New World. Unlike Bucky Barnes, Sebastian Stan's character will not assist him this time. Given the franchise's penchant for multi-year plans, Sam is certain to return for future projects, including the recently revamped Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, both directed by the Russos. Mackie may appear in any other upcoming MCU project for a smaller crossover, but the special event films are likely to reunite Sam with Peter Parker.

Next Avenger films and a shocking cast revelation

Though Sam's assumption of the Captain America role has been quite public, his new role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has not been explicitly acknowledged. Holland's Peter might even not recognize him when they reunite after Spider-Man: No Way Home. Having said that, it would be nice if Marvel Studios could sneak in a meta-comment about their roles in the franchise to address its funny back-and-forth. Furthermore, they will make a great team if they become official Avengers, especially if they become members of the team.

The next Avengers films, Doomsday and Secret Wars, will arrive a few years from now. A shocking casting announcement has also been made regarding Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. RDJ took to Instagram to post himself facing the Doctor Doom mask and the picture was captioned, "New mask, same task." Before that, it would be great to see Holland respond to Mackie's jibe about Sam not having his own film, especially since Holland's Spider-Man 4 is still in early development. If Marvel Studios want to capitalize on this playful back-and-forth, Holland could also attend next year's Captain America: Brave New World premiere.

