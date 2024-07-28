SDCC 2024: From Avengers Doomsday To Fantastic 4; Every Major Announcement At Hall H Marvel Panel

Marvel Studios is back with a list of epic cinema as announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. After a series of movies with relatively moderate success like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Eternals, and The Marvels, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the MCU seems to have restored its dominance with Deadpool & Wolverine's latest endeavor.

Now, Marvel boss Kevin Feige and his team are looking to leverage the buzz around Deadpool & Wolverine as they have dropped big announcements at Hall H.

All major Marvel revelations and updates at SDCC 2024

Last year, Marvel Studios passed up on Hall H thus raising hopes of major reveals about phase 5 as well as updates on Multiverse Saga. This year MCU teased multiple big-scale projects, new characters, and more, making the fans lose their minds at the scene. Here's a comprehensive list of all that went down at SDCC 2024:

Avengers: Doomsday & Avengers: Secret Wars

The Russo Brothers are confirmed to return to the MCU as the directors of Avengers Secret Wars. The Marvel panel also announced Avengers 5: Doomsday's May 2026 release. Additionally, there was the introduction of a new logo for Avengers: Secret Wars which will be released in May 2027. The biggest surprise of all was Robert Downey Jr reprising his MCU career as supervillain Victor Von Doom aka Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday.

Advertisement

Downey slayed in Dr Doom mask with a dozen of background extras draped in olive green as he announced his "New mask, same task."

The Russos explained how they needed "the greatest actor in the world" to embody such a complex character while Robert Downey Jr stated his enthusiasm for playing complicated characters. Everyone's favorite superhero will now be a supervillain.

Captain America: Brave New World

Kevin Feige started off by introducing guest cast members from Captain America: Brave New World. Among them were Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Giancarlo Esposito, and Tim Blake Nelson who joined him on stage.

Captain America: Brave New World cast features Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Tim Blake Nelson, Carl Lumbly, Danny Ramirez, Giancarlo Esposito’, Shira Haas, Liv Tyler, Seth Rollins, & Rosa Salaza. According to Feige, this is a throwback to the aesthetics of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. In addition, Anthony Mackie underlined his character’s introspective cerebral nature with a cast featuring complicated characters.

Advertisement

It was revealed in new plot details that Giancarlo Esposito’s Sidewinder is the leader of The Serpent Society. The indestructible metal from Marvel comics known as Adamantium will be introduced to the big screen. As per the footage shown by the panel, President Ross has a goal that involves giving back to the world, therefore requesting Sam Wilson to recreate the Avengers. The catch is Harrison Ford's Ross turning into Red Hulk.

Thunderbolts*

Helmed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* took over the stage next. Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Geraldine Viswanathan, and David Harbour were among others who appeared on stage as the cast members of this film. Thunderbolts* arrive on May 2, 2025. Before an exclusive footage was shown, Florence Pugh explained the stunts involved in the making of the film. Feige made it clear that Thunderbolts are not called this because of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross while the cast described them as a dysfunctional group unsure whether they want to be together.

Advertisement

The clip showed Yelena in Alexei’s messy apartment while a dramatic rendition of Pixies’ Where Is My Mind played. Sebastian Stan reprised his role as the Winter Soldier alongside Florence Pugh who is the new Black Widow.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Marvel revealed the title and poster, along with footage of the modern rendition of the classic Fantastic Four. It's titled The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Matt Shakman, the director said he had wanted to make the powers of Fantastic Four seem real by consulting scientists and animal experts. The movie will combine a 1960s background with a futuristic take on it.

The footage seemed as if it was playing on an old-style television in 4:3 format. It began with Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) teaching a class, asking whether they would like to see an explosion. The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) appears in silhouette on a retro dating show. The footage ended with the team dressed in spacesuits, wearing their surnames on their backs, entering a retro-future rocket ship. As the rocket took off, there were changes in aspect ratio featuring the face of Galactus behind a building.

Written by Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer, and Eric Pearson, the cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps includes Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Julia Garner, and Ralph Ineson. It is slated for a July 25, 2025 release.

Advertisement

In other words, Marvel fans are going to be booked and busy.

ALSO READ: 'New Mask, Same Task': Robert Downey Jr.'s Surprise Dr Doom Reveal At SDCC 2024 Sends Marvel Fans Into A Frenzy