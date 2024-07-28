SDCC 2024: Robert Downey Jr. Confirms MCU Return As Dr Doom In Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios announced the main villain and title of the upcoming fifth Avengers movie at the San Diego Comic-Con panel. The film will feature a reunion of directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, with Robert Downey Jr. playing the titular antagonist, Victor von Doom, also known as Doctor Doom. The Fantastic Four villain was previously played by Toby Kebbell in a 2015 adaptation. Downey, who starred as Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ended his tenure in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Robert Downey Jr. to return to the MCU as Doctor Doom

Marvel Studios announced that Robert Downey Jr. will return to the Avengers franchise as Doctor Doom, following his retirement. Kevin Feige has also confirmed the Russo brothers as directors for the next Avengers film, Avengers: Doomsday at the San Diego Comic-Con panel.

Downey's return to Marvel as Victor von Doom, despite his previous statements of openness of coming back to the MCU, has been met with shock among the Marvel fandom, as fans assumed he would return as Iron Man/Tony Stark. Downey previously helped launch the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the starring role in 2008 title Iron Man and is now coming back as the longtime villain of the Fantastic Four. “Same mask, new task,” Downey told the audience from the stage.

Marvel has announced a creative overhaul for Avengers 5, which was previously announced as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. The film would have starred Jonathan Majors as Kang, but New York jury found Majors guilty of harassment and assault, leading to Marvel cutting ties with him.

Advertisement

A brief about Doctor Doom

Dr. Victor von Doom also known as Doctor Doom is one of the main antagonists of the Marvel Universe, specifically serving as the main antagonist of the Fantastic Four franchise, and a major antagonist in both the Spider-Man and the Avengers franchises.

He is a Latverian politician who serves as the Monarch and Supreme Leader for the Kingdom of Latveria. He was scarred from an accident and wears an iron mask and armor to hide his true face. He is considered one of the most brilliant minds and scientists on the planet Earth.

He is also a sorcerer with skills in magic matching the most powerful beings in the Universe, making him a potential candidate for Sorcerer Supreme. He hopes to bring order and betterment to humanity through world conquest. Unequalled in ability, ego, and will power, he has come into conflict with both superhumans and cosmic beings.

Advertisement

The most powerful and most dangerous weapon of Doctor Doom is his intellect. Though one of the top minds on earth, his vast intellect has proven that he is perhaps one of the smartest beings in the entire multiverse with the only significant rival to him being his mortal enemy, Reed Richards. Doom's genius has allowed him to accomplish feats such as creating advanced technology, stealing power from cosmic beings and gods alike, and outsmarting any enemy that dares to cross him.

ALSO READ: Who is Patch, Wolverine's Alter Ego?