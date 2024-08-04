Are Britney Spears's Sons Planning On Seeing Their Grandfather Jaimie Spears? Here's What Sources Say

Britney Spears's seemingly strained relationship with her father, Jaime Spears, has been a prime topic in the media, especially discussions surrounding her conservatorship, which ended in 2021. Now it appears that her sons, Sean and Jayden, whom she shares with Kevin Federline, are allegedly discussing their plans to visit Jaime.

As per the report by TMZ, sources who are directly equipped with this information have revealed that both of the songstress's boys have plans to visit their grandpa, who stays in Louisiana.

As per the report, both of her children keep in touch with Jaime and converse with him over a call at least once every 2 weeks. But it has been many years since the grandpa and grandchildren’s reunion took place in person.

Reportedly, Jaime wants Sean and Jayden to see their other relatives who live in Louisiana. The publication has clarified, citing, “This is all part of early discussions, and there is not an exact timetable on when the trip will take place.”

The insiders also shared that Kevin Federline and Jaime want what's best for the boys. Unlike their past relationship, both Kevin and Jaime are now on good terms with each other.

At one point, Kevin and both the boys expressed their love for Jaime after they were aware of his serious medical issues in 2023. A massive infection resulted in his leg getting amputated.

According to the outlet, as of now, it is not clear if the Criminal singer knows about Sean and Jayden’s plans. It is speculated that the singer may not like this plan as she has been open about what she feels about her father.

In other news, we may get to see Britney’s book Woman In Me get adapted on the big screen.

On Aug 1, she too to X and hinted about a “secret project,“ with La La Land producer Marc Platt. She wrote, “Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies… stay tuned.” She did not specifically mention if the adaptation would be her new project with Platt.

As per The Ankler’s report, a biopic based on her memoir is allegedly being worked on. Director Jon M. Chu and Platt have partnered up for this venture to ensure her memoir is truthfully represented.

This update was followed by Universal Pictures acquiring the film rights for the memoir. This came after an auction with major Hollywood producers, including Netflix, Warner Bros, and Sony. Reportedly, Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Shonda Rhimes also showcased their interest in the film adaptation of the biopic.

The autobiography ended up selling over 2.5 million copies and topped the New York Times Bestseller list in all formats, including audio, hardcover, and ebook.

