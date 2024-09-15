‘Hope You Get All Your Wishes’: Britney Spears Drops Adorable Throwback PICS As Her Sons Turn 19 and 18

Pop star Britney Spears may face challenges as a massive star in the showbiz industry and often grabs the spotlight for her turbulent personal life, but she hasn’t forgotten her mom duties. She recently penned a sweet message as her two boys, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, celebrated their birthdays.

Jayden James turned 18 on September 12, and Sean Preston turned 19 on Saturday, September 14.

Spears shared a carousel of several throwback paparazzi photos of herself with her sons.

“This month is my boys’ birthdays!!!” she wrote. “Happy Birthday, babies, and I hope you get all your wishes and more!!!”

Spears shares her two sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. The exes have had several different custody arrangements since their divorce in July 2007, with Federline having majority custody for many years, when the pop star's father Jamie Spears put her under a conservatorship against her will.

"Starting a family was my dream come true,” she told PEOPLE of raising her sons previously, who then lived with their dad in Hawaii.

“Being a mom was my dream come true," Spears added. Furthermore, another source told PEOPLE that despite the boys constantly being in the public eye, they are quite well-behaved, polite, and smart.

Over the last few years, Spears' life has been filled with ups and downs. Out of all the issues she has faced, her conservatorship was one of her most significant traumas.

It imposed strict limits on her life, including a clause that allowed her to draw a weekly allowance of just $2,000 during her Las Vegas residency and earn more than $160 million. Additionally, she was not allowed to get married or manage her own birth control, as she revealed, according to The Guardian.

Finally, a judge ultimately terminated the conservatorship in November 2021, much to the delight of fans who supported the #FreeBritney movement online and in the streets.

As the superstar continues to navigate motherhood, stardom, finding love after divorce, and mending her broken ties with her family, she undeniably remains one of the greatest pop stars of the 2000s and a notable figure in the world of pop culture.

