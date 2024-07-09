Britney Spears Announces She's Officially Single After Paul Richard Soliz Romance And Scuffle

Britney Spears had something to say about her boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, on Instagram and later announced that she is “single as f–k.” Spears had been making headlines recently due to her alleged dispute with Soliz at the Chateau Marmont Hotel.

Now she's taken to social media to update her followers on the status of their relationship.

Britney Spears calls out ex-beau Paul Richard Soliz

News of Britney’s relationship with Soliz, 38, broke in September 2023. At that time, she was also going through a divorce from Sam Asghari.

Before their involvement with Soliz, Britney was married to Asghari for one year, who is now 30 years old. The couple met during the Slumber Party music video shoot held at Spears’ Los Angeles residence in June 2022. After six years together, they decided to get married.

However, Page Six has learned that Asghari cannot speak about his ex-wife on the show Traitors that he's set to appear on due to a non-disclosure agreement.

Soon, Britney Spears slammed Soliz on Instagram and revealed it in a now-deleted post on Instagram, saying, “I’ll never have another man in my life.”

What happened between Britney Spears and Soliz?

After calling him out on social media, Spears then updated her fans about her personal life. She questioned why he was speeding when there was only one paparazzi following them so closely. She questioned why he then rolled down the window only when the paparazzi pulled up beside them. She wondered why he opened up the window while she sat there crying.

According to Page Six, those close to Spears were worried about her new romance with a handyperson who had been charged with several misdemeanors as well as felony charges. An insider said right from day one, it had been in trouble.

Spears made headlines two months ago after the former couple allegedly engaged in a scuffle at a hotel. As paramedics were called without her knowledge, she criticized them for illegally showing up. She asserted that they had no fight, saying her foot got injured.

Soliz’s ex-wife soon thereafter called him a deadbeat cheater with at least nine children. Nicole Mancilla told the Daily Mail that he was married, but now he denies having kids and does not care about them anymore while living under Spears’ roof.

The Toxic hitmaker, following up on her previous post, uploaded another enigmatic quote which reads, “Her mood is savage but her heart is gold.”

