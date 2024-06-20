Justin Timberlake Has A 'Drinking Problem'? Source Claims 'Everyone Knows' Amid Singer's DWI Arrest

Disclaimer: This article mentions alcohol addiction.

Justin Timberlake's struggles with alcohol have resurfaced. The singer who had been trying to maintain a healthier lifestyle, was arrested for driving while intoxicated on Long Island after leaving a dinner with friends. Timberlake has faced accusations of hiding his drinking problem. According to insiders, it's no secret among those close to him. Despite his otherwise successful Forget Tomorrow World Tour this recent incident raises concerns about his well-being and those around him.

Timberlake's alcoholism dates back a long way

There is no secret to it. The information was known by everyone two years ago, according to an insider in the music industry. He has a real drinking problem, a lot of weed - but a major alcohol problem which he has been hiding and masking for years."

Before Timberlake's arrest for DWI on Tuesday, he had not been drinking - and had even lost weight and changed his lifestyle, including cutting out alcohol before launching his Forget Tomorrow World Tour in April.

After leaving dinner with friends at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor on Long Island just after midnight, Timberlake was charged with driving while intoxicated.

According to a source close to the singer (43) he was pulled over by police for a traffic violation. The police claimed Timberlake refused to take a breathalyzer test after blowing through a stop sign and swerving.

Advertisement

“Timberlake’s alleged penchant for boozing got to him and that everyone around him have been enablers,” as PageSix reported. “It’s a real thing, and when you have a drinking problem, it’s apparent, yet they’ve pushed this tour on him, and he’s been a very dark place,” they added.

Is all this just a backlash from the past?

Timberlake had been struggling as a result of negative press, said another source, "He's been in a very dark place."

During the release of the 2021 documentary on Britney Spears by the New York Times, they claimed the Grammy winner was drinking heavily. Following the backlash he received from Spears' fans for mistreating the "Toxic" singer during their relationship in the early aughts, he began making changes to his team.

He had a great deal of concern about his career and acting. The people were very concerned about him. Timberlake is in great shape, according to a source close to him. The SexyBack singer "has never been better." The tour is sold out. "He's in a good spot," they say.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Justin Timberlake Claims Having Only ‘One Martini’ As He Is Arrested for DWI; Police Say His Eyes Were 'Glassy'