‘Warrior Queen of All Queens’: Kate Beckinsale Thanks Britney Spears for Defending Her Against Ageist Remarks

Actress Kate Beckinsale is filled with gratitude after pop star Britney Spears showed her support with a lengthy Instagram statement. Beckinsale previously posted a cheeky video on Instagram to clap back at critics who claimed she wasn’t engaging in age-appropriate content.

Spears wrote, “I realized how incredibly cruel people were talking about her IG, saying she needs more age-appropriate content. She’s in her fifties, and I thought it was pretty badass how she responded with a mini bow in her hair, looking literally 4 years old.”

In response, Beckinsale shared Spears’ post on her Instagram Stories and applauded her for the message. “Women supporting women is my favorite thing,” she wrote. “Thank you @britneyspears, warrior queen of all queens, for your incredibly sweet post. All the love right back.”

Why did netizens age shame Kate Beckinsale?

Netizens age-shamed Kate Beckinsale after she posted a video on Instagram on July 8. The video showed her clad in a pink bikini bottom, a matching off-the-shoulder crop top, and black platform boots that reached up almost to her knees. Beckinsale also wore a black hairpiece adorned with an oversized bow, which has become a trademark look for her despite receiving mean comments about it.

Some people criticized her for not dressing according to her age. Beckinsale addressed how some people made fun of her outfit choices. In recent years, she has faced criticism for her oversized hair bows.

For instance, on a carousel of videos shared on June 17, one user commented, "Please take that ridiculous bow off," to which she replied strongly. Another commenter said she looked like "a toddler in a pageant," and she clapped back with, "Lucky old me."

Britney Spears is one bold woman we all love

Britney Spears takes no nonsense from anyone in real life or even online and lives life on her terms. Recently, she clapped back at the Osbourne family after patriarch Ozzy Osbourne said he was “fed up” with seeing the singer’s dancing videos on Instagram where she was seen grooving to Madonna’s I’m Addicted.

“I’m gonna do a photo shoot with Kate [Beckinsale] and tell the Osbourne family, who is the most boring family known to mankind, to kindly f–k off!!!” the singer wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

Osbourne’s comments about Spears were included in Tuesday’s episode of his family’s Osbournes podcast. His daughter, Kelly, also shared her opinion and said she felt sorry for the pop icon.

