Are Emily Ratajkowski And Shaboozey Dating? Pair Spark Rumors After Leaving Blink Twice Screening Together

Model Emily Ratajkowski and Shaboozey have recently become the talk of the internet, as they may potentially be the new couple of Hollywood. The duo became the topic of social media users’ discussion majorly because both were reportedly seen leaving Zoe Kravitz’s new film, Blink Twice screening held in New York City.

According to People magazine, both were seen on Wednesday (August 21) leaving the aforementioned film’s premiere. During this, the Lying and Stealing actress kept it simple as she donned a mini grey dress and heels and kept her hair loose. On the other hand, the singer wore a light blue button-down shirt over a white shirt.

However, this was not the first time these two were spotted together. According to the publication, on August 8, the model was seen in the audience as she watched the singer perform at the Z100 Summer Bash in New York.

As per the outlet, Page six revealed that both Ratajkowski and Shaboozey were spotted “packing on the PDA” at a New York City nightclub before that day.

The Last Of My Kind singer has been in the headlines quite a lot, especially after the success of his single, A Bar Song (Tipsy). The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 in July. This milestone made him the second black musician to ever top both the Hot Country Songs and Hot 100 charts at the same time after Beyonce, with Texas Hold ‘Em in April, per the People Magazine.

Advertisement

Back in June, Shaboozey opened up to the publication that he had been doing music for a long time and had invested a lot of time and years in it. Shaboozey added that he has put a lot into it that he feels like it is just “cool to see it working.”

The singer continued, “Everybody hopes it works. To see it actually working, it’s unreal. It feels like a dream. It feels like I’m definitely going to wake up at some point and be like, ‘Damn, that s--- was a dream?’”

If you are unaware, the singer, back in May of this year dropped the Where I’ve Been Is Where I’m Going album which features A Bar Song (Tipsy) track. He is surely soaring high in his professional front as now, his artistry is being recognized by the masses.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Teases Fans with a Secret Project For Post-Eras Tour Era