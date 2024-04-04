Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, have incredible family dynamics with all the royal family members. The ever-kind and gracious royals hold a special place in everyone's hearts. Despite having excellent dynamics with everyone, it is not unknown that the Prince and Princess of Wales have hostile relations with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle.

According to The Mirror, Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly extended a hand to better their relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by inviting them to visit the UK with their children.

Kate Middleton and Prince William offer Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit the UK along with kids

According to a royal expert, Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly requested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bring their children with them on their next visit to the United Kingdom, as reported by The Mirror . The Prince and Princess of Wales have had a long-standing feud with the Sussexes, but it appears that the couple is attempting to put the past behind them.

According to royal biographer Tom Quinn, he believes the offer is unlikely to be taken and said, "There is no way Meghan would bring the children to the UK." Quinn further told The Mirror, "William and Kate have proposed that Meghan and Harry bring kids along while both couples and their families try to patch things up, but their proposal hasn't gotten anywhere so far."

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not returned to the UK since they attended the Queen's funeral in 2022. One reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven't visited England could be security. They don't have taxpayer-funded security anymore, and hiring private companies could be too big of a risk for them and their children.

However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have both been supportive of the Royal family in difficult times, with both King Charles and Kate Middleton battling cancer.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The royal rift between Prince William and Prince Harry has been long-standing. The feud between the two couples apparently began as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's romance threatened to overshadow Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

However, the magnitude of the schism was not revealed until the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aired years of complaints in a candid interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

Since then, bombshell after bombshell has emerged, first in the shape of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two-part Netflix documentary and later in Prince Harry's book, Spare. Meanwhile, their relationship is still not at its best, but Prince William and Kate Middleton's invitation to visit the UK could just help the two mend the bridge.

