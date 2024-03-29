Kate Middleton Wanted To 'Personally Deliver' Message Through Video; Source Reveals Prince William Is 'Extremely Proud'

On Friday, Kate Middleton revealed that she was undergoing treatment for cancer. The message was shared via Kensington Palace on Instagram. The video featured the princess alone on a bench in the garden as she addressed the audience. This made the internet wonder why the prince did not join her.

Royal sources have cleared the air by revealing that it was the Princess' choice to do it solo because it was about her health. The insider confessed that Middleton's husband is extremely proud of her and supports the princess throughout.

What Did The Sources Reveal About Kate Middleton's Video?

In conversation with People Magazine, the royal source revealed that Middleton wanted to deliver the message regarding her cancer battle personally. They said, "It is a message from the princess about her health, and she wanted to personally deliver the message on her own."

The insider shared about the prince's constant support for his wife: "William is extremely proud of his wife for the courage and strength she has shown not just this week but since her surgery in January. Now more than ever, he's focused on ensuring his wife has the privacy she needs to fully recover and that his children are shielded from the understandable interest in the news that has been shared."

The palace sources also confirmed, "She and the prince needed time to process the news, she needed time to recover from surgery, and she needed time to tell the children. That was the driving force."

Queen Elizabeth's Former Press Secretary Shares About Prince William Holding The Family Together

Ailsa Anderson, the former press secretary of Queen Elizabeth, shared her thoughts about Prince William's support amidst Middleton's cancer news. Anderson said, "He is going to be the anchor for his children. They are protecting their children. They are thinking about their welfare above everything."

The former press secretary also shared that millions will resonate with the Princess of Wales' cancer announcement. She said, "I would challenge anyone who saw that not to be totally moved by her. Three million people in the U.K. live with cancer, and that will resonate with them."

Kate Middleton is currently going through preventive chemotherapy as a treatment for her disease.

