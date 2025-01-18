Are Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Coming Up With Music Video? Learn Here

Social media is swirling again, with the latest news about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. The artist who has given us hard-hitting tracks such as Bad Decision, Break My Heart and more recently took to social media and posted something that has got the followers of Benny Blanco and the actress from Only Murders in the Building all excited.

On January 17, 2025, Blanco, 36, shred a small clip on TikTok. This footage seemingly hinted at an upcoming musical collaboration between the two great artists, who are now a couple.

While the video is only three seconds long, Benny Blanco, who is a well-known music producer, is seen opening a door, which then gives the audience a look at the Love You Like a Love Song artist.

Selena Gomez, in this video, happens to be sitting on a couch, while a microphone can be seen being positioned right in front of her.

In the video footage that has been shared on social media, Benny Blanco is heard saying a sweet “Hi” to The Heart Wants What It Wants singer, who in response greets the Coloquio Bajo la Palma artist with the same gesture while also looking at the camera with a bright smile on her face.

The video that was shared by the Woodgrains The Wheel artist was captioned, "Replying to @Esme Hermes in case TikTok doesn't exist next week."

Benny Blanco shared this clip in response to a fan who had previously asked him to produce some new “songs for our queen."

For those who do not know, the couple has previously collaborated on several songs, even when they were not dating each other.

The Disney alum and Blanco first came together on Gomez's 2015 album Revival, in which the Better to Lie artist coproduced Kill Em with Kindness and Same Old Love.

