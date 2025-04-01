Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Add New Member to Gang, Sparking Family Planning Rumors; REPORT

Mother of cats and multi-Grammy winner Taylor Swift has adopted a puppy with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Swift and Kelce welcoming a new fur baby into their lives has reignited rumors that their choice to share a dog at the same time marks a calculated move to begin starting a family together.

Sources for the couple informed Radar Online that the pet marks a long-term commitment for the couple and is a "trial run for starting a family" whose relationship has thrived since publicly coming out last September 2023.

Insiders said the couple decided to adopt a puppy into their household with great thought, seeing it as a way to solidify their relationship and prepare for the future. Observers say the experience is allowing the couple to hone their teamwork skills, strengthening their relationship. Some indicate that this step is a stepping stone to the concept of having children.

The outlet's source said, "They didn't take this on lightly. Getting a new puppy requires a lot of teamwork—and it's made their bond even stronger." Another source said, "This is just a trial run for them getting ready to start a family of their own."

Word of the puppy first emerged when Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, brought it up on the Fritz & Whit podcast. He was said to have talked about how the rambunctious pup had already damaged some of the Kansas City Chiefs star's expensive Italian leather couches at home.

The outlet reports, "They're saying this is practice for a baby. They're still playing coy about an engagement, but they're beyond happy." For Swift, who is a notorious cat lady, having adopted her three famous cats—Meredith Gray, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button—the inclusion of a dog is a big shift.

Sources have stated that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce regard this new responsibility as an opportunity to practice caregiving and nurturing, suggesting that they are already planning on having a family of their own in the future. Although a discussion for an engagement has yet to be announced, close friends of the couple think they are very happy together.

