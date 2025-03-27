Is Travis Kelce Planning Retirement from NFL Amid Taylor Swift Breakup Rumors? Here’s What We Know

Travis Kelce is making significant life changes, fueling speculation about his future in the NFL and his relationship with Taylor Swift. Following the Kansas City Chiefs' recent season, Kelce has hinted at stepping away from professional football to focus on his personal life. Amid swirling breakup rumors, the couple has been laying low, enjoying private time together.

Kelce confirmed his thoughts on retirement during an episode of his New Heights podcast, explaining his desire to end his career on a high note. “I want to give it a good run. I’ve got a bad taste in my mouth on how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was to the people around me,” he admitted. The football tight end is determined to give his best performance in the 2025 NFL season before potentially retiring.

Sources suggest that Kelce is relishing the extra time with Swift, using their travels to Denver and Montana as a glimpse into post-retirement life. A source told the Daily Mail, “With all this free time with Taylor and all this travel they are doing together, it is getting Travis to learn what retirement will be like. He is loving this time with Taylor, and he is very happy it is all going well because this is what he will be dealing with after his playing days are over.”

Although his contract is set to expire soon, Kelce remains committed to the Chiefs. “Travis is going to go all in on this season, as he expects it to be his last. He wants to retire as a Chief,” the insider shared.

Amid these career shifts, Kelce and Swift have also been at the center of breakup rumors. However, sources close to the couple reveal that they are standing strong. “This has been a stressful time for them, but they’re focusing on each other,” an insider told Mail Online. “Taylor is Travis’s top priority right now, and he just wants to make sure she’s okay.”

While Kelce gears up for what could be his final season in the NFL, he continues to enjoy quality time with Swift. Whether his retirement marks the end of his football career or the beginning of a new chapter, one thing is certain– Travis Kelce is making choices with both his professional and personal happiness in mind.

