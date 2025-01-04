Ariana Grande Addresses Wicked Queerbaiting Accusations, Clarifies Glinda's Sexuality After Backlash

Ariana Grande clears the air about her Wicked movie character Glinda’s sexuality after facing allegations of queerbaiting.

In earlier interviews, Grande had suggested that her character might not be straight at all. But she then clarified that Glinda is a character of enormous love that defies gender boundaries, in keeping with the more inclusive themes typically found in the world of Oz.

Speaking to Variety, the 7 Rings singer said, "I think she's a person who loves so much, and I do think that it goes beyond gender, and I think that’s a common theme in Oz."

Grande also addressed the relationship between Glinda and Elphaba (played by Cynthia Erivo) in Wicked. She stated that the bond was deeply loving but platonic. She explained that the connection is one that is formed of forgiveness and unconditional love.

"I also think that the ways in which she loves Elphaba so much, and that forgiveness and that unconditional love that they share—I think they’re in love with each other. I know, yes, it's platonic," she stated.

Earlier, in an interview with Cynthia Erivo by her side, Grande commented on how Glinda's sexuality is open to being interpreted, therefore encouraging people watching to remain broad-minded. She told Gay Times, "Glinda might be a little in the closet. You never know! Give it a little more time."

In fact, to Grande, Oz as a vibrant place is queer—a sense taken from L. Frank Baum's works. She humorously quipped at one point how 'queer' it is in the universe of Oz, fantasizing over the idea that the Emerald City might even include the chickens within the scope of being an LGBTQ+ city.

The Boy Is Mine hitmaker thinks, "Everyone [in Oz] is just so beautifully queer, and that roots all the way back to the L. Frank Baum books, where, like, literally the most commonly used word in the books is ‘queer.'"

She also joked to the outlet, "Every day in the Emerald City [the capital city of the fictional Land of Oz] is a Pride parade. Even like the chickens, those chickens are gay."

The Thank You, Next singer also hinted that this auspicious bond between the two friends will further be developed in the second part of the Wicked film series. She mentioned to Variety, "We’ll talk about it more in-depth in movie two."

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo return with the sequel titled Wicked: For Good, releasing in November 2025.

