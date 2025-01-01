Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend Ethan Slater Makes Rare Appearance In Her Year-End Highlights; SEE Here
Ariana Grande capped off her wild 2024 with a heartwarming social media post filled with personal moments, including a rare glimpse of her new boyfriend and Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.
The pop icon, now 31 years old, put together a carousel of personal highlights celebrating career milestones, art, and love. In the caption, Grande wrote that she appreciates her fans and also wishes a happy new year to all of her followers.
She wrote, "A year full of art and heart. thank you eternally for your love and support, words truly don’t suffice. I love you always and am wishing you all a very happy new year!"
Highlights from her great year included celebratory pictures of the release of her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, and her debut as Glinda in the movie adaptation of Wicked.
Among the snaps, Grande shared a grainy black-and-white shot with Slater which is a small yet telling gesture toward her thriving relationship with him. The photo also featured the couple's Wicked co-star Jeff Goldblum.
Grande gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her life, which included pictures taken on the set of Wicked, candid moments with Cynthia Erivo, Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang, and treasured family time with mother Joan, brother Frankie, and his husband Hale Grande.
As per TMZ, the couple was first seen in public together in September 2023, walking arm in arm in the middle of a group of friends that included Grande's mother and brother at Disney World.
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's romance first broke the headlines during the summer of 2023, soon after her split with Dalton Gomez. Slater had begun dating Grande in mid-2023 and he finalized divorce from his high school sweetheart Lilly Jay in September 2024.
