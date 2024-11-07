Ariana Grande Delivers Spot-On Hermione Granger Impression In Hilarious Moment With Bowen Yang: 'Ron's Been Splinched'

Ariana Grande showcased her talent for impersonations during a recent appearance on Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers’ Las Culturistas podcast. The pop star and actress delighted listeners with her take on a famous Hermione Granger line from the Harry Potter series. Grande’s impression was a highlight of the episode, aired Wednesday, November 6, and left the hosts in stitches.

When asked by Bowen Yang if she could recreate a memorable moment from Emma Watson’s portrayal of Hermione, Ariana Grande didn’t miss a beat. “Can you do your Hermione impression? Do you know the one I’m talking about?” Yang asked.

Without hesitation, Grande responded, “Ron’s been splinched!” mimicking the distressed tone from 2010’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1.

The line refers to a scene where Ron Weasley, played by Rupert Grint, is injured during a teleportation mishap known as splinching. Grande shared her love for Emma Watson’s performance, saying, “I love the vocal fray so much.”

Ariana Grande is no stranger to impersonations. During her October 12 hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, she reminded audiences of her ability to imitate stars like Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, and Jennifer Coolidge. In one sketch titled Charades with Mom, Grande and Yang played a combative mother and her son’s new boyfriend.

Yang later apologized for a moment in the skit where he kissed Grande. “I opened up my mouth too much when we kissed,” he admitted during the podcast. Grande jokingly responded, “You absolutely did. I was shaking after, not in a bad way, just in a disarming way.”

Grande and Yang have developed a close friendship while working on Wicked: Part One, where Grande plays Glinda the Good Witch. Yang, who portrays Pfannee, praised Grande’s performance. Matt Rogers also admired her performance, saying, “It’s just so amazing to see someone do something they were born to do.”

During the interview, Rogers thanked Grande for being supportive of Yang, referring to her as “such a good sister to my sister.” The podcast episode also gave fans insight into the camaraderie among the Wicked cast members.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked: Part One is set to hit theaters on November 22. The movie stars Grande as Glinda alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

The two-part adaptation of the Broadway musical has been highly anticipated by fans. Wicked: Part Two is slated for release on November 26, 2025.

