JoJo Siwa Reflects on Her Past Bad Break-up, Reveals Happiness With New Partner

Being in the public eye and going through a serious breakup made JoJo Siwa decide not to introduce her love life to the world. At 21 years old, tired of being quiet, Siwa now feels comfortable speaking out about her new love interest, the former So You Think You Can Dance contestant Dakayla Wilson.

Reflecting on her public life, Siwa told People, "Secrets are hard to keep. It's so hard to keep. When you're so excited about something... I was kind of born to share my life with the world, and I'm OK with that and I enjoy that."

For the Guilty Pleasure singer, without a doubt, she has to respect if her partner is okay with sharing their story with the rest of the world. She recalled a notable first relationship in her teenage years that ended fruitlessly. However, a later, more public relationship made her reticent about her romantic encounters.

It looked amazing on the surface but at the end of the day, it was not, which is why she was reluctant to be that open. That's why, after such an experience, she decided to never talk about her further partners in public.

This decision was firmly held until about the time when she met Wilson, an event that was a game changer for her Siwa, who now felt comfortable with this relationship and felt ready to step into the spotlight. She was ready for the level of their bond comfort and authenticity that she had not felt before.

They are young and changing together and that is even better. She said, "We're both still figuring life out and I think I accepted that. I've accepted we're both figuring life out. We're not perfect, but we have fun. I love the girl. She loves me and we're having a good time."

JoJo Siwa, as she first rose to fame on Dance Moms owing to her colorful persona. She shifted her career towards acting and music via Nickelodeon. Siwa publicly came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021 and since then she has been candid about her career as well as her evolution.

