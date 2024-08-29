Art the Clown Star ‘Almost Vomited’ Filming a Terrifier 3 Scene: Deets Here

A new Terrifier movie is coming to theaters in October, continuing the story of Art the Clown, but the franchise is known for its gore, and star David Howard Thornton (the clown himself) admits there is one scene in the new film that almost made him vomit. Even Thornton admitted to Empire that there was something he struggled with during the scene, though everyone else thought his reaction was hilarious.

He said he had a hard time handling a particular moment during filming. He didn't say exactly what it was, but he said it almost made him vomit. He said, "I don't want to say what it was, but I almost vomited. Of course, everybody thought it was hysterical that I was having that reaction." People around him were amused, some even feeling triumphant that they finally got such a reaction from him.

Thornton also hinted at a sequence in the film that he believes will be highly controversial. The depravity of the scene might shock audiences, he said, noting that people will likely be shocked by what happens. Even though the scene is intense, Thornton mentioned that he likes the gore, calling it "cartoon violence." He enjoys experimenting with elements that have never been seen before.

With Terrifier 3, Art the Clown's terrifying story continues. 'Art the Clown' returns with even more vengeance in this terrifying sequel, starring David Howard Thornton. Lauren LaVera, who gained attention and acclaim with Terrifier 2, is back in the spotlight. LaVera is being hailed by fans as the "Final Girl," the last woman standing in horror film tradition.

Also returning to the screen is Samantha Scaffidi, reprising her role as Victoria Heyes. Among the cast are horror legend Felissa Rose from Sleepaway Camp and professional wrestler Chris Jericho from AEW, both of whom make memorable cameos.

Terrifier 3 continues Art the Clown's insatiable thirst for blood one year after its predecessor. Art is resurrected by a sinister force, unleashed once again on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County. As Halloween approaches, Art focuses on LaVera and Elliott Fullam, who play a teenage girl and her younger brother. Another chilling and relentless journey into the depths of terror is on the way.

During Fantastic Fest's opening night on September 19th, Terrifier 3 will have its world premiere. On October 11th, the film will be released exclusively in theaters. You can stream Terrifier and Terrifier 2 on Peacock.

