Babygirl Director Halina Reijn Praises Intimacy Coordinator For Helping Achieve ‘Extreme’ Scenes In The Movie

Babygirl is being praised for its compelling story, the flawless acting of Nicole Kidman, and the meticulous attention to detail—all thanks to the film’s intimacy coordinator, according to its director, Halina Reijn.

The film, an erotic workplace thriller from A24, explores the unusual relationship between a CEO and an intern, a dynamic rarely witnessed in real life. A significant part of the story, especially its “extreme scenes,” was brought to life by Lizzy Talbot, the movie’s intimacy coordinator.

In a recent interview with IndieWire, Halina Reijn opened up about the importance of intimacy coordination, stating, “You can get more extreme sex scenes that look way more risky than when you’re thinking, ‘No, let the actresses figure it out themselves.’”

She went on to explain that this outdated approach to depicting sexuality is something she strongly opposes, adding, “I really am against it.”

The filmmaker also criticized those who dismiss the need for intimacy coordinators, saying, “I’m also against people who say, ‘No, my actors didn’t want an intimacy coordinator.’”

Halina Reijn stated that the presence of an intimacy coordinator is essential for the safety of everyone on set, including the director. She also mentioned that, in case of a “misunderstanding,” it is “amazing to have a person like that on set.”

Her comments followed an interview with Anora actress Mikey Madison, where she revealed that she and co-star Mark Eidelstein chose not to use an intimacy coordinator.

Reijn also emphasized that it is the director’s responsibility to approach the work in a creative way, adding that sometimes one has to go through a little discomfort to “discover a whole new world of creativity and possibilities.”

Babygirl stars Nicole Kidman and Triangle of Sadness actor Harris Dickinson. In the feature, the Eyes Wide Shut actress plays the role of Romy, a high-powered CEO who begins an affair with a young intern, played by Dickinson.

