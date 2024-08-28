Bad Bunny Joins Zoë Kravitz, Regina King, Matt Smith, Austin Butler And More For Darren Aronofsky’s Crime Thriller Caught Stealing

Bad Bunny is all set to embark on his new project into the world of films. It will surely be refreshing for many of his fans to see him venture into a new project with none other than Darren Aronofsky’s new film Caught Stealing.

According to Deadline, the I Like It musician became the new addition to the ensemble cast of the aforementioned movie. This will be a Sony Pictures venture in the crime thriller genre.

The movie is reportedly adapted from a book authored by Charlie Huston. The script will also be penned by Huston and it will be produced by Protozoa. The movie premise is set around Hank Thomson (played by Austin Butler), a former baseball player who unintentionally gets stuck into a wild fight for his survival in the world of criminals of '90s New York City.

As of now, it is not known what is Bad Bunny's character. After the singer and Butler, the movie also stars Zoe Kravitz, Matt Smith, Regina King, Live Schreiber, and Will Brill, according to the outlet.

This upcoming project is a reunion for the vocalist and Sony as the studio gave Bad Bunny his huge acting break by featuring him in Bullet Train opposite Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor Johnson, and many more.

He debuted on-screen in 2021 with the popular series Narcos: Mexico streaming on Netflix. Apart from that he was also seen in the Amazon film, Cassandro, which also starred Gael Garcia Bernal. The movie was premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, pet the outlet.

The Dakiti singer is set to wear the cap of an executive producer for the screen adaptation of They Both Die At The End book authored by Adam Silvera. This will reportedly be released on Netflix.

As far as his musical career goes, the singer finished his 46-date Most Wanted Tour. It reportedly sold more than 700,000 tickets breaking records in 16 venues, and grossed around USD 208 million.

His latest album titled, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Manana debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200 and it became the year’s most-listened album in a single day and a week on Spotify.

