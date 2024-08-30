Bad Religion Announces 2024 Tour Cancellation: Apology, Full Refunds & More to Know

Punk rock band Bad Religion has recently announced the cancellation of their tour. The band was scheduled to perform across North America on September 17, which was set to conclude on October 19th. However, the band canceled the tour due to a family emergency.

Taking to their official Instagram handle, the band shared their unfortunate announcement. "Due to an unforeseen family circumstance, we are canceling our fall tour,” the image of the post reads. “We apologize for any disappointment and disruption this may cause,” the band added.

Bad Religion has also announced that ticket refunds will be credited to every fan. “For ticket refunds, please visit the point of purchase.”

The refund for the tickets will be credited within 30 days of cancellation if booked through authorized vendors, including Ticketmaster. Fans were advised to process their refund at the point of purchase.

Fans who have used resell ticket sites including StubHub and Vivid Seats to buy the Bad Religion tour should contact the reseller for a refund.

Fans were excited about the tour of the band. Bad Religion released their seventh and latest album, Age of Unreason, in 2019 via Epitaph Records. The album was a huge hit and topped the European charts. Remarkably, the album stood at the 8th spot on the German chart and 12th on the Finish album chart.

The iconic band celebrated their 40th anniversary during their 2021 tour. Speaking of the golden moment and about sustaining for long among fans, band’s lead, Greg Griffin, had an exclusive chat with Cornell Daily Sun. "That’s a really tough question,” Griffin said in 2020 when the interviewer asked how the band has survived this long.

Advertisement

“I can only answer it from personal experience, and that is, I’ve seen our music grow in popularity,” the musician added. He further stated that he has seen it “maintain its interest among people over generations.” They “get as many new fans every year” coming to “discover Bad Religion as we do old fans who have been there for 40 years."

For Griffin, it’s really interesting, their audience is now a mix of “multigenerational families who come to the shows.” The musician also has a fair explanation for that, as he candidly shared that it’s because, “from our perspective, at least, we have not compromised on the songwriting.” They have tried to “write songs and write music that has relevance to human existence."

Timelessness was the key, at least, according to Griffin, as they were “always interested in writing about topics that were timeless.” Further, he feels lucky that they “stumbled upon the band name Bad Religion,” because religion, by default, is one of “those timeless topics, and there’s a tension between religion and evolution."

Advertisement

As for the recently canceled tour, it was set to begin in Las Vegas and move all the way to Canada, ending in October. As many as seventeen venues have sold out the tickets. The band had booked a stunning 30 venues to perform.

It was unfortunate but the cancelation of the tour left fans uncertain about the next tour from the band. The band has also refrained from giving detailed information about the “unforeseen family” emergency. Fans can only hope that the Bad Religion will continue their tour very soon. The current members of the punk rock band are Graffin, Brett Gurewitz, Jay Bentley, Brian Baker, Mike Dimkich, and Jamie Miller.

ALSO READ: Why Did Queens Of The Stone Age Cancel All 2024 Shows? Find Out Amid Josh Homme's Health Scare