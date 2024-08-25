Why Did Queens Of The Stone Age Cancel All 2024 Shows? Find Out Amid Josh Homme's Health Scare

Queens of the Stone Age has canceled and rescheduled their remaining 2024 tour dates due to frontman Josh Homme's ongoing health issues. The band announced the news on their social media accounts, explaining that Homme, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2022, needs to prioritize his health and seek necessary medical care throughout the year.

“QOTSA regrets to announce the cancellation and/or postponement of all remaining 2024 shows,” the band said in a statement. "Josh has been given no choice but to prioritize his health and to receive essential medical care through the year."

The following shows have been postponed and rescheduled to 2025:

September 27 and 28 in Boston

October 1 in Cincinnati

October 2 in Chicago

October 4 in Madison, Wisconsin

The band also announced the cancellation of the following dates:

September 29 in Bridgeport, Connecticut

October 6 in Memphis

November 17 in Mexico City

"Festival ticket holders are advised to visit specific event sites for updated information," the band noted. "Ticket holders for QOTSA shows will be contacted by point of purchase with further information about the new dates."

In June 2023, Josh Homme revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer the previous year. He told Revolver that he had successfully undergone cancer removal surgery, but he chose not to reveal any further details at the time.

The band was on an international tour when Homme had to return to the United States for emergency surgery in July 2023, forcing the cancellation and postponement of eight shows.

Due to Homme's health issues, the band has decided to postpone their planned August tour. "Josh and the QOTSA family are so thankful for your support and the time we were able to spend together over the last year," according to the band's statement. "Hope to see you all again in 2025."

Queens of the Stone Age were actively promoting their eighth studio album, In Times New Roman.., which was released in June 2023. The album followed their debut in 1998 and has been an important part of the band's career, earning eight Grammy nominations.

In a December 2023 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Homme expressed his feelings about the album and his creative process, saying, “It’s getting harder and harder to do, because I put so much pressure on wanting to be raw, vulnerable, honest. How much more honest are you going to be?”

The tour's cancellation has disappointed fans, but the band considers Homme's recovery to be a priority. The rescheduled dates for 2025 will allow fans to see the band live after Homme has fully recovered.

