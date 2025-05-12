BAFTA Awards 2025: From Traitors to Gavin and Stacey; Biggest Snubs of the Night That Left Fans Outraged

The BAFTA TV Awards 2025 concluded on Sunday night, and the ceremony saw some of the biggest snubs of the season. The Traitors, one of the most loved shows of the year, was left out of the trophies due to heavy competition from other nominees. Other shows, such as Gavin and Stacey and Bridgerton, too, were snubbed from the ceremony.

Traitors

The fan-favorite TV show, Traitors, was left out with no awards to its name on the BAFTA night. The series was nominated in three categories but faced tough competition from the other nominees. While the Claudia Winkleman starrer could not win at the ceremony, the audience were unhappy with the results. The fans shared a clip of the show host sitting amongst the other viewers, as they wrote, "The look of someone whose program has been robbed."

The Day of the Jackal

The Peacock series even failed to score nominations. Amid the show being renewed for a new season, The Day of the Jackal was heavily snubbed at the ceremony. Overall, too, the show performed poorly throughout the award season, being nominated in only the Craft Awards for the editing and production design. Eddie Redmayne was one of the actors excluded from the performance categories.

Gavin and Stacey

Gavin and Stacey’s snub at the BAFTA TV awards came as a surprise to many. The show performed well over the years and in the last season. However, it lost to Strictly Come Dancing in the P&O Memorable Moments category while also facing heavy competition in the Best Comedy category.

Baby Reindeer

Richard Gadd’s Baby Reindeer got a lot of attention from the audience following its release. However, it failed to dominate at the BAFTA TV Awards. The Netflix miniseries went on to bring home only one trophy, in the Best Supporting Actress category. Jessica Gunning, who was one of the nominees, stepped up to accept the trophy.

Bridgerton

The Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton-led season was nominated in a couple of categories at the BAFTA TV Awards but failed to bag any awards. The show is one of the most loved, and the latest bunch of episodes were watched in heavy numbers. Bridgerton has been renewed for season 4 on the streaming platform and is currently in production.

