MET Gala 2025 slayed, now Cannes 2025 is the next stop for mom-to-be Kiara Advani’s fashion voyage?

Kiara Advani totally owned the steps of the MET Gala 2025 with her debut look, effortlessly showcasing her baby bump in style. And now, reports suggest that the actress is all set to make her grand appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The fashion world is undoubtedly in for another treat!

According to India TV, mom-to-be Kiara Advani, who recently made her Met Gala debut, is likely to attend the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival this year, which is scheduled to take place from May 13 to 24, 2025.

For the unversed, Advani made a stunning debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense. She donned an ethereal ivory satin gown by Indian designer Prabal Gurung, featuring a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit, and a dramatic train.

The ensemble was complemented by statement pearl earrings, a gold bracelet, and white stilettos. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Kiara's look exuded elegance and modern glamour, capturing the essence of French Riviera chic.

The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival has arrived, and India is ready to shine at this prestigious event. With anticipation building for the global film extravaganza, celebrities are preparing to add their star power to the iconic French Riviera, and the excitement is palpable.

Running from May 13 to May 24, this year's event will welcome hundreds of celebrities, actors, and filmmakers.

The theme for this edition is "Lights, Beauty, and Action," embodying a message of confidence, self-worth, and the belief that everyone deserves greatness.

Considered one of the biggest film festivals globally, Cannes also provides a glamorous platform for celebrities to showcase their stunning outfits. Several Indian stars, including Aishwarya Rai, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ishaan Khatter, Sharmila Tagore, Payal Kapadia, Karan Johar, and Urvashi Rautela, are expected to grace the festival this year.

On the professional front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Game Changer alongside Ram Charan. Her next big project is War 2, where she will star with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. The film is set to release on August 14, 2025.

