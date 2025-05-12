Arjun Kapoor 2.0's touching letter to 26-year-old self on Ishaqzaade’s 13th anniversary: 'From boy who loved films to man who lives for them'

The romantic drama Ishaqzaade, starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, officially celebrated its 13th anniversary. Released on May 11, 2012, the film marked Arjun's debut in Bollywood. Directed by Habib Faisal and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the movie left a lasting impact. To commemorate the milestone, Arjun Kapoor shared a heartfelt letter on Instagram, directed to his 26-year-old self, expressing his emotions and gratitude.

The note reads, “Dear 26-year-old Arjun, you did it. You’re standing at the edge of a dream that once felt impossible. I know how many nights you stayed up, watching films, believing somehow that cinema would be your escape, your purpose."

Additionally, the 2 States actor opened up about the physical transformation he underwent to embody his character, Parma, in Ishaqzaade.

He added, “You also worked hard to transform- not just your body, but your mind, your spirit. The hours, the discipline, the setbacks, they were all worth it. Stay humble. Stay hungry. And never forget- this journey began with a bullied kid who simply loved movies too much to give up. With love and pride, Arjun 2.0."

The letter also included nostalgic throwback photos of Arjun from his childhood, alongside images of him portraying his character, Parma, in Ishaqzaade. In the caption, he shared his heartfelt reflections with his followers, “The boy who loved films became the man who lives for them. Marked 13 years of Ishaqzaade yesterday —grateful, grounded, growing."

Ishaqzaade tells the story of Parma Chauhan (Arjun Kapoor) and Zoya Qureshi (Parineeti Chopra), two individuals from rival political and religious backgrounds who fall in love. Their families' deep-rooted animosity creates a tense and dangerous atmosphere where their love is seen as a threat, leading to conflicts and betrayals.

The film explores the complexities of their forbidden relationship and the harsh repercussions of their actions in a society rife with hatred and violence.

After Ishaqzaade, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra teamed up again for the romantic drama Namastey England, but unfortunately, the film failed to capture the audience's attention at the box office.

Arjun was recently seen in the romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi, alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh, and Harsh Gujral. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film did not make a significant impact either. Looking ahead, Arjun will be seen next in No Entry 2, where he will share the screen with Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh.

