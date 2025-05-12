Diddy’s Twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs Remember Late Mom Kim Porter on Mother's Day: 'Extremely Difficult Without You...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual abuse.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' twin daughters, Jessie and D'Lila Combs, honored their late mother, Kim Porter, with an emotional tribute on Mother's Day (May 11). Sharing a heartfelt message via their joint Instagram account, the 18-year-old twins reflected on life without Porter, who passed away from lobar pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47.

"You were the best mommy anyone could've ever had and we are so blessed that god chose you to be our mommy. We miss you so very much every single day and we wish you could be here with us today," the note read. "These last couple years have been sooooo extremely difficult without you by our side. We really wish you were here for these years that we begin to grow and start to mature into young ladies."

The twins further penned, "We are going to follow in your footsteps and always make you proud. I hope you are up there celebrating this beautiful day with your mommy and grandma we miss you all so much!!! (sic)"

Alongside their message, Jessie and D'Lila shared a throwback photo of Porter smiling while pregnant, standing beside a decorated Christmas tree.

Porter shared three children with Diddy: Jessie, D'Lila, and Christian Combs, now 27. The couple had an on-and-off relationship between 1994 and 2007.

The tribute comes as Diddy faces serious legal challenges. His federal trial in New York began on May 5, following his arrest in September 2024. He is facing multiple charges, including s*x trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Diddy has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Opening statements in the trial were read in the courtroom today (May 12). According to reports, Diddy appeared in court wearing a sweater over a white collared shirt and grey pants. His kids and mother also arrived in the court to support the rap mogul.

Diddy's ex and singer, Cassie Ventura, will take the stand as a witness and testify against him. The final jury consists of 8 men and four women.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

