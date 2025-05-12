Retro Box Office Day 12 Tamil Nadu: Suriya and Pooja Hegde starrer earns only Rs 50 lakh on 2nd Monday, continues disappointing run

Tamil star Suriya’s latest film, Retro, started off with a bang at the Tamil Nadu box office but soon began to lose momentum. Released on May 1 as a Labor Day treat, the gangster drama opened with Rs 14 crore on Day 1, but as days passed, the collections kept falling. By the second Monday (Day 12), Retro managed to collect only Rs 50 lakh, which is a sharp drop compared to its opening weekend.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Retro stars Suriya in a massive gangster role and Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The story follows a powerful goon, the right hand of his father, who faces an emotional crisis while protecting his lady love and dealing with betrayal. Though the film’s concept looked promising and the trailer had created good hype, the overall response after the release turned out to be mixed.

Day-wise box office collections of Retro in Tamil Nadu:

Day Gross Tamil Collections 1 Rs 14 crore 2 Rs 6.50 crore 3 Rs 7 crore 4 Rs 7 crore 5 Rs 2.50 crore 6 Rs 2 crore 7 Rs 1.75 crore 8 Rs 1.35 crore 9 Rs 1 crore 10 Rs 1.40 crore 11 Rs 1.65 crore 12 Day 12: Rs 50 lakh (est.) Total Rs 46.40 crore (est.)

Adding to its struggle was the competition from other films. Nani’s HIT 3, Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, Sree Vishnu’s #Single, and the re-release of JagadekaVeerudu Athiloka Sundari all performed well, stealing attention from Retro. Even Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s debut production, Subham, gained considerable attention.

The post-theatrical digital rights of Retro have been bagged by Netflix. The movie is expected to stream in June in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. However, due to weak theater response, there are talks that it might arrive earlier on OTT. The makers are hoping that digital viewers might give Retro the love it missed in cinemas.

