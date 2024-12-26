Gavin & Stacey: James Corden Starrer’s Finale Episode Tops The List Of U.K.’s Christmas Day Audience

Gavin and Stacey end on a happy note. The finale episode of the show aired on December 25 and went on to top the list of attracting the highest number of viewers on Christmas Day. The BBC show got the fans gaga over the fact that it returned to their screens as a perfect festive gift after the last episode, which aired five years ago, was left off on a cliffhanger.

As for the episode that aired in 2019, the fans were left wondering what would have happened between Nessa and Smithy. Five years ago, the series had been declared to be one of the top-rated shows on the screens.

The show initially attracted an audience of 11.6 million, which soon reached 18 million. The viewership increased to 12.6 million for the last episode, which was released on the festive day.

The last episode did not disappoint the audience, and the writers of the show, including Ruth Jones and James Corden, gave it their all in keeping the highlights of the special episode a secret.

The cast members of the show are Matthew Horne, Joanna Page, Larry Lamb, and Rob Brydon.

Meanwhile, the finale of Gavin & Stacey went on to beat other popular Christmas specials, including Doctor Who and Wallace and Gromit. The first episode of the series aired in May 2007, and the plot revolved around the two characters, whose names have been mentioned in the title.

The official synopsis of the show read, “Gavin and Stacey have been continuing their romance online and on the telephone for the last six months. Now they want to be together, but will their friends and family let them?”

Not only the fans and the critics of the show, but even the cast members, Corden and Jones, watched the final episode of the show together. The talk show host took to his Instagram to share a picture of the two, and in the caption, he wrote, "We had to be together to watch tonight.”

He added, "We really hope you enjoy the finale of Gavin and Stacey. It has been the greatest privilege making this show over the past 17 years.”

All the episodes of Gavin & Stacey are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

